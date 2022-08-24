Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu land in legal trouble for ridiculing differently-abled people

The complainant is seeking comments from the directors of Laal Singh Chadha and Shabaash Mithu.

Laal Singh Chaddha and Shabaash Mithu Posters (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu have landed in legal troubles. A complaint has been filed against both Bollywood films for allegedly ridiculing differently-abled people.

The complaint has been filed by Dr. Satendra Singh, a co-founder of Doctors with Disabilities, in the court of the commissioner for persons with disabilities. It has questioned the use of the word ‘langde/langdi’ (crippled) in the films.

Singh himself suffers from 70 percent locomotor disability. In his complaint, he wrote that the films transgress provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 through belittling remarks against specially-abled people.

The complainant is seeking comments from the directors of Laal Singh Chadha and Shabaash Mithu, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the Union information and broadcasting ministry on the subject.

As per PTI, Dr. Satendra Singh shared a copy of the notice issued by the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities on his complaint, but the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment did not provide any confirmation on the matter. According to the notice, the court of commissioner sought comments from the directors of Laal Singh Chaddha and Shabaash Mithu and the Union information and broadcasting ministry on the notice.

Released on August 11, 2022, the Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ film Forrest Gump. While the original has attained cult status over the years, the remake bombed at the box office despite the presence of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu is a biographical sports drama film based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the India women’s national cricket team, Mithali Raj. The film, Srijit Mukherji, hit screens on July 15, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Makers drop first teaser for Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt faces the internet’s ire for her “if you don’t like me, don’t watch…
Entertainment
Did Mike Tyson punch Vijay Deverakonda during a practice session for Liger? Deets inside!
Entertainment
Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi’s action avatar in ‘Godfather’ takes internet by storm
Entertainment
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar on recent films failing to impress audiences: ‘It’s my fault. I have to…
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda faces netizens’ ire as ‘#BoycottLigerMovie’ trends
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli’s RRR among Variety’s Oscars Best Film prediction
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Modi leads plans to mark 150th birth anniversary of Aurobindo
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce; the couple…
Exam results: Separate category for non-binary pupils under consideration
‘Pills by post’ to terminate early pregnancies to be made…
Albanian gangs offer migrants free minibus rides to Channel crossing…
Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu…