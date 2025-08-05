Skip to content
 
Aamir Khan rents four Bandra flats for £23,000 a month as Shah Rukh Khan becomes his temporary neighbour

With his Virgo Housing Society home under major redevelopment, Aamir Khan shifts into Wilnomona Apartments, just 750 metres from Shah Rukh Khan’s rented Puja Casa residence.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are now staying just 750 metres apart

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 05, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Highlights:

  • Bollywood star Aamir Khan rents four flats in Mumbai’s Pali Hill for £23,000 (₹24.5 lakh) per month.
  • Lease signed for five years amid redevelopment of his Virgo Housing Society apartments.
  • Khan paid £137,000 (₹1.46 crore) in deposit; rent to increase 5% yearly.
  • New address is 750m from Shah Rukh Khan’s temporary home at Puja Casa.

Aamir Khan has temporarily moved into four rented luxury apartments in Mumbai’s elite Bandra West locality, paying a hefty £23,000 (₹24.5 lakh) per month in rent. The Bollywood actor made the move as his own apartments at the Virgo Housing Society in Pali Hill are currently being redeveloped into an ultra-luxury tower.

  Aamir Khan rents four Bandra flats for ₹24.5 lakh a monthGetty Images


Why did Aamir Khan rent new flats in Bandra?

The Dangal star has entered a five-year lease agreement, starting May 2025, for four units in Wilnomona Apartments, located in Pali Hill, a premium residential hub in Bandra West. According to real estate documents accessed via Zapkey.com, Khan paid a security deposit of £137,000 (₹1.46 crore), with additional costs of £3,750 (₹4 lakh) for stamp duty and £19 (₹2,000) for registration. The contract includes a 45-month lock-in period and an annual rent escalation of 5%.

This decision comes as the actor’s own residential building, Virgo Housing Society, is undergoing a complete overhaul. Khan reportedly owns 12 apartments in the society, which will be replaced by a high-end residential project with sea-facing units priced at over £940 (₹1 lakh) per sq ft.

  Aamir Khan moves near Shah Rukh Khan during home redevelopmentGetty Images


Where is Aamir Khan living now?

Aamir's current address is Wilnomona Apartments, located just 750 metres from Puja Casa, the temporary home of fellow superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The two Khans, often in the spotlight for their professional rivalry and mutual respect, now find themselves practically neighbours.

Shah Rukh Khan has taken up temporary residence in Puja Casa while his iconic home Mannat is being renovated, with reports suggesting an additional floor is being constructed. Puja Casa is owned by producer Vashu Bhagnani’s family, including his children Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

  Aamir Khan’s Pali Hill bungalow enters redevelopment phaseGetty Images


What is the Virgo Housing Society redevelopment?

Located in Pali Hill, the Virgo Society is being redeveloped into one of the most expensive residential projects in the city. Reports suggest the new tower will feature apartments priced well above £9.4 million (₹100 crore), with premium amenities and a panoramic sea view. Once complete, Aamir is expected to receive upgraded flats in the same location.

This trend of celebrities opting for high-end rentals during redevelopment is growing in Mumbai’s affluent circles. Unlike earlier times when stars moved into hotels or service apartments, today’s Bollywood elite prefer renting full-fledged luxury homes within their comfort zones.

Which Bollywood stars live in Bandra and Pali Hill?

Pali Hill and Bandra West remain the go-to locations for India’s top film personalities. Alongside Aamir and Shah Rukh, stars like Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rekha reside in the area. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also preparing to move into their newly purchased quadruplex apartment at Bandra Bandstand with their daughter Dua.

With Mumbai’s luxury housing market witnessing skyrocketing prices and a wave of redevelopments, celebrities like Aamir Khan are setting new benchmarks, even with their temporary homes.

shah rukh khanbollywoodcelebrity homesmumbai real estateaamir khan

