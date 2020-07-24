Aamir Khan reads Mogul’s updated script

Last seen in Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan (2018) alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Sheikh, Aamir Khan next stars in his home production Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official remake of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood classic Forrest Gump (1994).
Khan was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha before the Coronavirus lockdown came into effect on March 25. While other leading actors of Bollywood have gone through several scripts over the past four months, Mr. Perfectionist has not read any other fresh idea, as he understands that it is going to take a long time before things to return to normalcy. The superstar has rather gone through the update script of Mogul.
A leading publication quotes a source as saying, “Aamir is a one-film person. Hardly has he multitasked in the past many years. He works on his looks, his physique, and on conditioning his mind to work on the film in hand. And that is the case with Laal Singh Chaddha too. But he still has the film Mogul in mind and read a few parts of Subhash Kapoor’s updated script.”
For the unversed, Mogul is a biopic based on the life of music baron and T-Series founder Gulshan Grover. Aamir had backed the film initially also as a co-producer with Bhushan Kumar.
However, things took an unexpected turn when the film’s director Subhash Kapoor faced allegations of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in October 2018, which led Khan to walked out of the project. Eleven months later, in September 2019, the superstar said that he was back in the project.
There is no update on when will Mogul go before cameras.