Aamir Ali set to make digital debut with ZEE5 Original Naxalbari

By: Mohnish Singh







After creating loads of buzz with the trailer and poster of its upcoming original series Naxalbari, India’s leading home-grown streaming media platform ZEE5 has now dropped a new promo introducing the character played by popular actor Aamir Ali.

Ali, who has been a prominent name on Indian television, is making his digital debut with Naxalbari. The new promo of the action-packed web-series features him in the role of a corporate leader who is puppeteering the strings that cause the clash between the Naxalites and the government, all to turn a profit for himself. For the first time, a web series is being released that brings forth the red uprising movement in India and showcases its underbelly.

Talking about the new promo and what led him to make his digital debut with the forthcoming web-series, Ali shares, Naxalbari has been one of the most intense projects I have worked on. The story spoke to me as soon as I read the script and I am now ecstatic to make my digital debut with this ZEE5 show. Every grey role has a lot of layers to it, and this particular side of my character will definitely be something different to watch out for in Naxalbari. The audience will have to wait for the release to find out how things take a turn in the end and my character’s doing with it. I hope the viewers enjoy watching this promo as much as they have loved the trailer.”







In addition to Aamir Ali, Naxalbari also stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Tina Datta, Sreejita De, Satyadeep Mishra, and Shakti Anand in significant roles. Directed by Partho Mitra and produced by GSEAMS (Arjun & Kartik), the nine-episode web-show starts streaming on 28th November, exclusively on ZEE5.

