‘A proud moment’: Jr NTR on being invited to be a member of Academy

2023 has been a great year for RRR team as the film’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ scripted history at Oscars 2023 by winning Best Original Song.

N. T. Rama Rao Jr. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Jr NTR has expressed happiness on being invited by the Oscars to be a member of The Academy.

“It is such a proud moment for all of us in the #RRR family that Ram Charan, MM Keeravaani, Senthil Kumar, Chandra Bose, Sabu Cyril, and I have been invited as members to The Academy Awards 2024. I extend heartfelt congratulations to all of them for this well-deserved honour. I thank The Academy for bestowing this honour upon us. Also, I congratulate my colleagues in the Indian film fraternity who have also received invitations from the Academy,” Jr NTR said in a statement.

Ram Charan, Mani Ratnam, Karan Johar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Chandrabose, and MM Keeravani have been invited by the organisation to be members. RRR art director Sabu Cyril and cinematographer K.K. Senthil Kumar have also been invited.

After learning about it, RRR director SS Rajamouli took to Instagram and congratulated to RRR family.

“Extremely proud that 6 members of our RRR team have been invited as members for The Academy Awards this year. Congratulations Tarak, Charan, Peddanna, Sabu sir, Senthil and Chandrabose garu. Also, congrats to the members from Indian Cinema who received the invitation this year,” Rajamouli tweeted.

Before winning the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Golden Globes in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. Five days later, ‘RRR’ bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for ‘best foreign language film.’

The song was also released in Hindi as ‘Naacho Naacho’, in Tamil as ‘Naattu Koothu’, in Kannada as ‘Halli Naatu’ and in Malayalam as ‘Karinthol’. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.