‘A huge honour’: Ricky Kej after attending banquet in France for Modi

Three-time Grammy-award-winning musician Ricky Kej on Friday (local time) attended the banquet dinner that French President Emmanuel Macron hosted in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum in France.

Taking to Twitter, Ricky shared a couple of selfies from the event and wrote, “Wow! Our Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, you constantly make all us Indians proud! Attended the official dinner in honor of PM Modiji at the @MuseeLouvre hosted by the suave & gracious President of France @EmmanuelMacron. The last leader hosted at the Lovre was Queen Elizabeth II in 1957!! A huge honor to be seated with the 2 world leaders and dine with them. The world is indeed in great hands. Bright future ahead.”

In the first picture, he could be seen at the dining table with both PM Modi and President Macron.

In another post, he shared a selfie with PM Modi.

Addressing the banquet dinner hosted by the French President, PM Modi said, “In the past 25 years, the world faced many ups and downs and challenging times, but the friendship between France and India continued to grow deeper. We have made a long and important journey on the basis of Mutual understanding, trust and respect. Due to the personal efforts of President Macron, our ties are moving forward in every direction.”

“We have prepared a roadmap for the next 25 years. We are contributing not only to the welfare of both countries but also to world peace and security. Our partnership is a force for global good,” PM Modi said.

He also raised a toast to the India-France ties at the banquet dinner, which congratulating the people of the host country on the Bastille Day, also known as the French National Day.

He termed it a matter of happiness and pride for him to celebrate the occasion with the people of France.

PM Modi also met French National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet and other leaders of the National Assembly.

Also, during his two-day visit to France, PM Modi was conferred with France’s highest honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi in a tweet on Friday stated, “Earlier today, interacted with President @AssembleeNat @YaelBRAUNPIVET and the senior leaders of the National Assembly. We had a great discussion on various subjects aimed at strengthening India-France cooperation.”