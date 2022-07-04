Website Logo
  • Monday, July 04, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

A beggar nails Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow look as he begs on street; netizens call him ‘Johnny Debt’

The viral video has clocked almost eight million views and more than 364,000 likes on Twitter.

Photo credit: Twitter

By: Mohnish Singh

While fans have no idea whether or not Johnny Depp will return to reprise his iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s blockbuster franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, a man dressed as Jack Sparrow begging on the streets has caught people’s attention on social media.

Not only the outfit, but the man is perfectly imitating the mannerisms of Depp while asking for money. The video first emerged almost two months ago when the popular star was involved in a high-profile defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The case, which attracted the attention of the media from all across the globe, ended with the court ordering Heard to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The video of the man dressed as Jack Sparrow has gone viral once again. It shows him spotting the car of a man who is shooting his video, at a traffic light. As he spots the car, he wastes no time and takes out his toy gun, and starts walking towards the car. After reaching the window of the car, he takes out his hat to collect money from the man. After collecting the money, he smiles like Jack Sparrow and walks away.

The video shared by a user who goes by the name of @javrorar has clocked almost eight million views and more than 364,000 likes.

Netizens seem thoroughly impressed with the top-notch act of the beggar. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “That’s Johnny Debt.”

“I would give bro $100 just for the effort,” tweeted another.

Meanwhile, Amber Heard’s team has moved the Fairfax court to set aside the verdict against her or order a fresh trial. His legal team also claims that the jury’s $10.35 million judgment on Ms. Heard has no evidence to substantiate the amount she has been ordered to pay Johnny.

Johnny Depp had sued Amber Heard for defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post article, where she called herself a survivor of domestic abuse.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Amber Heard approaches court seeking to overturn Johnny Depp’s defamation verdict
Entertainment
Netizens troll Resul Pookutty as he calls RRR a ‘gay love story’ and Alia Bhatt…
News
‘Ms Marvel song ‘Aye Khuda’ is a composition I did a decade ago for a…
Entertainment
Do you ask a male cricketer who their favourite female player is?: Taapsee Pannu bats for…
News
RRR emerges as second-best film at Hollywood Critics Association Awards 2022; beats biggies like Top…
Entertainment
Deadpool 3 writers promise to mock almost every Marvel film in Ryan Reynolds starrer
Entertainment
‘His magic, his aura so realistic’: Fans elated as Shah Rukh Khan returns…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar vs R Madhavan: Here’s how Khiladi Kumar reacted to Madhavan’s ‘films…
Entertainment
Taron Egerton confirms being in talks with Kevin Feige to play Wolverine: ‘I’d…
News
Stranger Things 4 breaks Nielsen streaming record; racks up 7.2 billion minutes of…
News
Vijay Deverakonda sets the internet on fire with his semi nude poster from…
Entertainment
Beyoncé goes almost naked for an album cover: ‘It allowed me to feel…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Rishi Sunak’s ‘tax cut’ won’t give relief to millions of…
A beggar nails Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow look as…
Paradise Lost?
Scientists advise male cyclists to stand on the pedals regularly…
Amber Heard approaches court seeking to overturn Johnny Depp’s defamation…
Labour MP Diane Abbott claims Johnson ‘rumoured to like assaulting…