7 industries where Europe is losing ground to China

European manufacturers are warning of growing dependence on Chinese components and industrial supplies.

Germany alone lost 22,000 machinery jobs in a year as cheaper imports gained ground.

Trade analysts fear parts of Europe’s industrial base could slowly become uncompetitive.

Europe’s growing dependence on Chinese imports is no longer limited to electric vehicles or cheap consumer goods. Across industries ranging from machinery and chemicals to plastics and automotive manufacturing, business groups and trade analysts say Chinese products are steadily becoming harder for European firms to compete against.

The concern now spreading through Europe’s industrial sector is less about one dramatic collapse and more about a slow squeeze. Components made in China are entering European supply chains at prices many local manufacturers say they simply cannot match.

Trade experts increasingly describe it as a new version of the “China shock”, the term first used to explain how surging Chinese imports reshaped large parts of US manufacturing after China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001.

This time, analysts warn Europe may be facing a similar shift.

Jens Eskelund, president of the European Chamber of Commerce in Beijing, reportedly said the biggest concern was not finished goods like electric vehicles, but the growing flood of industrial components entering Europe from China.

He reportedly said Europe was becoming “more dependent on China” as Chinese-made parts moved deeper into the bloc’s industrial supply chain.

Here are seven industries where that pressure is becoming increasingly visible.

1. Machinery manufacturing

Germany’s machinery sector, one of Europe’s biggest industrial employers, is already showing signs of strain.

Oliver Richtberg, head of foreign trade at VDMA, the European machinery trade body, reportedly said Germany lost around 22,000 jobs in the machinery industry over the last year alone.

Industry groups argue Chinese manufacturers are offering products at prices that can be 30 to 50 per cent lower than European alternatives while still delivering near-comparable quality.

For procurement managers focused on costs, that becomes difficult to ignore.

Trade analysts say exchange rate shifts and heavy state subsidies have further widened the gap between Chinese and European suppliers.

2. Automotive supply chains

Europe’s car industry is under pressure not only from Chinese electric vehicle brands but also from the growing dependence on Chinese-made parts and battery components.

Germany reportedly lost around 51,000 automotive jobs between 2024 and 2025 as the sector struggled with slowing demand, rising production costs and intensifying Chinese competition.

Although the EU imposed tariffs of up to 35 per cent on Chinese EV imports last year, some analysts argue currency movements largely offset the impact.

China has also become Germany’s largest trading partner, overtaking the US.

3. Chemicals and industrial ingredients

The chemical sector is emerging as one of the quieter but more significant areas of dependence.

Trade monitoring platform Soapbox recently highlighted amino acids, widely used in pharmaceuticals and food production, as an example. While China accounts for 52 per cent of EU amino acid imports by value, it represents nearly 88 per cent by volume.

That gap suggests Europe is relying heavily on lower-cost Chinese supply to meet industrial demand.

Analysts warn the risk is not simply cheaper imports, but the possibility that European producers eventually become unable to compete at all.

4. Plastics and industrial materials

Another growing concern is polyhydric alcohols, chemicals commonly used in plastics, paints, cosmetics and antifreeze.

According to trade data analysed by Soapbox, roughly 96 per cent of EU imports by volume now come from China.

Industry observers say this creates a difficult cycle. As Chinese imports become cheaper and more dominant, European factories may reduce output or shut production lines altogether, making future dependence even harder to reverse.

5. Renewable energy equipment

Europe’s push towards green energy has also deepened its reliance on Chinese manufacturing.

China remains dominant in the production of solar panels, battery materials and several clean-energy supply chain components.

European policymakers increasingly fear the bloc could replace dependence on Russian gas with dependence on Chinese industrial imports.

That concern has partly driven recent EU efforts to develop “Made in EU” industrial policies aimed at rebuilding local manufacturing capacity.

6. Electronics and industrial components

European companies are also becoming increasingly reliant on Chinese electronic parts, industrial sensors and manufacturing inputs used across multiple sectors.

Business groups say many of these products now enter Europe quietly through supply chains rather than direct consumer markets, making the scale of dependence less visible to the public.

Analysts argue this is one reason policymakers have struggled to generate urgency around the issue.

Andrew Small, director of the Asia programme at the European Council on Foreign Relations, reportedly said China remained “massively underweight” in debates around Europe’s industrial decline.

7. Industrial technology and equipment

The final pressure point may be Europe’s broader industrial technology sector itself.

As Chinese manufacturers continue scaling production, European firms are increasingly being forced to decide whether to compete on price, shift operations abroad or source more components directly from China.

Eskelund reportedly said more European businesses were increasing their presence inside China itself, raising concerns about longer-term deindustrialisation across parts of Europe.

Some EU officials are now exploring emergency measures to reduce industrial dependence on single-country suppliers. According to reports, Brussels is considering rules that would require critical components to be sourced from at least three separate suppliers.

But many of the bloc’s major industrial protection laws are not expected to take effect until 2027 or later.

For now, analysts say the bigger concern is that Europe’s industrial erosion may happen gradually, not through sudden factory closures, but through years of shrinking competitiveness, falling market share and rising dependence on Chinese supply chains.