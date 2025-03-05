Skip to content
6 popular set-jetting UK destinations featured on screen

Where movie magic meets real-life adventure

UK destinations

London Collage

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 05, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

Have you ever watched a movie or TV show and found yourself daydreaming about visiting the locations where it was filmed? If so, you’re not alone. The rise of set-jetting to destinations featured in popular films and series has turned many filming locations into bucket-list spots for travellers. The UK, with its historic cities, lush landscapes, and iconic landmarks, has played host to some of the world’s most beloved stories. Whether you’re a die-hard Harry Potter fan or simply looking for stunning travel destinations, the UK offers you countless spots where fiction meets reality.

London: The timeless star of the screen


Portobello Road MarketiStock

London has been stealing the show in movies for decades. There’s something magical about walking through the streets you have seen on screen. If you’re into romantic comedies, head to Notting Hill, where the colourful streets of Portobello Road Market played a key role in the 1999 film of the same name. Even the iconic blue door from William’s flat still attracts visitors today.

King’s Cross Station’s Platform 9¾iStock

For those who grew up on the Harry Potter series, King’s Cross Station’s Platform 9¾ is a must-see. You might have to queue up to snap a photo with the trolley disappearing into the wall, but trust me, it’s worth it for the nostalgia. Hidden gems like Leadenhall Market, which served as the entrance to Diagon Alley, give London’s historic charm an extra layer of cinematic magic.

Highclere Castle: Walking in the footsteps of Downton Abbey


Highclere Castleistock

Some places feel like they’ve stepped straight out of a period drama, and Highclere Castle is one of them. Nestled in Hampshire, this grand estate became the home of the Crawley family in Downton Abbey. The castle’s luxurious interiors and sprawling gardens are every bit as breathtaking in person as they are on screen. Walking through its halls feels like stepping into another era, with every corner carrying a sense of timeless elegance.

Oxford & Alnwick Castle: The magic of Harry Potter


Alnwick CastleiStock

If you’ve ever imagined yourself wandering through the corridors of Hogwarts, Oxford and Northumberland should be on your list.

Oxford’s Christ Church College inspired the Hogwarts Great Hall, while the Bodleian Library set the scene for the school’s library. But the real magic happens at Alnwick Castle, where those unforgettable broomstick-flying lessons were filmed. They even offer broomstick training sessions for visitors because who wouldn’t want to feel like a wizard for a day?

Edinburgh & Scottish highlands: Following Outlander’s footsteps


Edinburgh’s Royal MileiStock

Scotland’s misty landscapes and ancient castles made it the perfect setting for Outlander. Edinburgh’s Royal Mile and Craigmillar Castle served as key locations in the show, but the true heart of the series lies in the Scottish Highlands. Rolling hills, hidden bays, and bumpy cliffs bring the show’s 18th-century world to life. Even if you’re not a fan of the series, the beauty of these landscapes will leave you spellbound.

Cornwall: Poldark’s dramatic coastline


Charlestown HarbouriStock

There’s something undeniably cinematic about Cornwall’s windswept cliffs and hidden coves. The BBC’s Poldark showcased this rugged beauty, turning locations like Charlestown Harbour and Kynance Cove into fan-favourite destinations. The best part? These spots look just as stunning in real life, especially during the golden hour when the sunlight hits the cliffs just right.

Wales: Mystical forests and fantasy worlds


Green Wood in walesiStock

If you’ve ever watched a fantasy film and wondered if such magical places truly exist, head to Puzzlewood Forest in Wales. Its moss-covered trees and twisting pathways feel like something straight out of a fairytale. It’s no surprise that it served as a filming location for both Star Wars and Doctor Who. Walking through Puzzlewood genuinely feels like stepping into another world. Whether you’re following in the footsteps of your favourite characters or simply getting lost in nature.

UK’s cinematic hotspots

The UK’s rich cinematic history makes it one of the best destinations for set-jetting. Whether you’re following the footsteps of wizards, aristocrats, or time travellers, every corner of this country holds a piece of movie magic. The best part? These places aren’t just backdrops; they're living, breathing locations with stories of their own. So, next time you’re planning a trip, why not let your favourite movies and shows inspire your journey?

