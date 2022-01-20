Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 20, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 487,693
Total Cases 38,218,773
Today's Fatalities 491
Today's Cases 3,17,532
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 487,693
Total Cases 38,218,773
Today's Fatalities 491
Today's Cases 3,17,532

Business

5G launches in US without huge impact on flights

Birds stand on a cellular equipment tower as an Alaska Airlines airplane lands at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Inglewood, California on January 19, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

TELECOM giants AT&T and Verizon began 5G service in the US Wednesday (19) without major disruptions to flights after the launch of the new wireless technology was scaled back.

The firms spent tens of billions of dollars to obtain 5G licenses last year, but aviation industry groups have raised concerns about possible interference with airplanes’ radio altimeters, which can operate at the same frequencies and are vital for landing at night or in bad weather.

Both AT&T and Verizon this week agreed to scale back the launch of 5G near airports following an outcry from US airlines, who had warned the roll-out would cause mass disruptions.

Despite the scaling back, a handful of international carriers cut flights to the US from their schedules Wednesday, but there were no mass cancellations and some companies planned to resume service the following day.

By early morning local time Thursday (20), 473 flights through US airports had been cancelled, according to tracking website FlightAware, down from last week when there were no major dispruptions.

Airlines that cut Wednesday flights included Air India, ANA and Japan Airlines, though all three said they would restore routes the following day.

“Our Delhi to JFK flight left this morning at 7 AM (0130 GMT),” Air India’s spokesman said, adding it would also be operating flights to San Franscisco and Chicago.

ANA and Japan Airlines also said they were restoring service on Thursday after assurances from regulators at Washington’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“As the launch of the 5G service in the US has now been partially postponed, operation of ANA flights from January 20 will follow the normal schedule,” ANA President Yuji Hirako said in a statement.

The FAA said Wednesday that it has now approved 62 per cent of the US commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports with 5G — up from the 45 per cent on Sunday (16).

“Even with these approvals, flights at some airports may still be affected,” the agency said.

“The FAA also continues to work with manufacturers to understand how radar altimeter data is used in other flight control systems. Passengers should check with their airlines for latest flight schedules.”

AT&T said Wednesday its high-speed service was available in “limited parts” of eight major metropolitan areas across the US, while Verizon said it now provides 5G coverage to 90 million Americans.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Novel Asian cafes whet appetite for fusion food
HEADLINE STORY
Mallya can be evicted from London home over unpaid loan: Court
INDIA
Hyderabad firm comes up with India’s ‘first protein subunit vaccine’
UK
Issa brothers may join race to buy pharmacy chain Boots
UK
Google buys London office complex for $1bn
UK
Tata hires new executive to run international FMCG biz
UK
Tata Steel spends £4m to upgrade Cumbria lime kiln
INDIA
India ahead of UK in 2021 venture capital investments
UK
UK economy finally bigger than before pandemic in November
HEADLINE STORY
LIC to open India’s biggest IPO issue ‘by mid-March’
INDIA
Adani Group, Posco to explore new opportunities in India
INDIA
Working through challenges with India: Tesla
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
5G launches in US without huge impact on flights
Facebook critics call for release of India human rights review
Pakistan woman sentenced to death for ‘blasphemous’ WhatsApp status
Param Singh: I want to explore characters from different demographics…
Family in Essex build own plane during lockdown
The Top 10 Subhash Ghai Movies
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE