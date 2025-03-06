Skip to content
Top 5 wellness tips to create balance in modern homes

Wellness is now at the heart of home design

living space

Harmony in your living space

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 06, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
In today's fast-paced world, our homes have become more than just places to eat and sleep. They have become our sanctuaries for relaxation and well-being. If you're looking to create balance and harmony in your living space, wellness-centred design is the way forward. By making a few thoughtful changes, you can transform your home into a place that promotes both physical and mental health. Here are the top 5 wellness tips to help you bring balance into your home.

1. Create a home gym or fitness space


A space for fitness make it easieriStock

Staying active is essential for both physical and mental health, but finding time to go to the gym can be challenging. That is where a home gym comes in. You do not need a lot of equipment or space, just a dedicated area for exercise. Whether it is a room with weights and cardio machines or simply a corner with a yoga mat, having a space for fitness makes it easier to stick to your wellness routine.

Tip: Ensure the space is well-ventilated and has plenty of natural light to create an energising atmosphere. Add a few plants or motivational artwork to keep you inspired.

2. Design a calm yoga and meditation area


A simple quiet corner for well-beingiStock

Mental well-being is just as important as physical health, and creating a peaceful space for yoga and meditation can help you manage stress and stay grounded. This space does not need to be large, it can be as simple as a quiet corner with a comfortable mat, soft lighting, and soothing décor.

Tip: Opt for neutral colours and natural materials like wood or bamboo to enhance the calming feel of the space. Adding a small water feature or incense can also help set the mood for relaxation and mindfulness.

3. Transform your bathroom into a spa-like sanctuary


For the soothing retreatiStock

Your bathroom can be more than just a place to get ready in the morning. It can become a sanctuary for relaxation and self-care. By adding spa-like features to your bathroom, such as a soaking tub, a rainfall shower, or soft lighting, you can transform it into a soothing retreat.

Tip: Use natural materials like wood or stone for a more organic, calming feel. Include essential oils or aromatherapy candles to enhance the spa experience and create a true oasis in your home.

4. Bring nature indoors


Way to connect with natureiStock

Connecting with nature is one of the best ways to boost your mood and reduce stress, and you can bring the outdoors into your home with biophilic design. Adding plants, using natural materials like wood and stone, or creating an indoor garden are all great ways to connect with nature. Large windows that let in natural light and provide views of the outdoors can also enhance this effect.

Tip: Choose low-maintenance plants like succulents or ferns if you’re not the best at gardening. They add a touch of nature without requiring much care, and they also help improve indoor air quality.

5. Maximise natural light and air quality


Lights can help regulate you body's natural rhythmsiStock

Natural light and fresh air are essential for creating a healthy, balanced home. Maximise natural light by opting for large windows, open layouts, and light, reflective colours that make the most of daylight. Fresh air is equally important; consider adding air purifiers or indoor plants to improve the quality of the air you breathe.

Tip: If you are unable to bring in a lot of natural light, invest in full-spectrum lighting that mimics daylight. These lights can help regulate your body’s natural rhythms and boost your mood, especially during the darker months.

Small changes, big difference

Creating a wellness-focused home does not have to be difficult or expensive. By following these five tips- creating a fitness space, designing a calm area for yoga and meditation, turning your bathroom into a spa-like retreat, bringing nature indoors, and maximising natural light and air quality- you can transform your home into a space that promotes health, relaxation, and balance. These small changes can make a big difference in how you feel in your home, helping you live a more peaceful, balanced life.

Comment: Ramadan's message of unity, charity, and faith can inspire us all

Nigel Huddleston

Comment: Ramadan's message of unity, charity, and faith can inspire us all

Nigel Huddleston

RAMADAN is a unique and special time for Muslims in Britain and across the world. It is a time to reflect on and renew their faith, through devotion and spirituality, while fulfilling the five pillars of Islam.

During this hugely important time of prayer and fasting, the message of Ramadan is one we can all relate to – especially the importance of charity and compassion. These core values at the heart of Islamic faith are the very same values that those of all faiths or none can aspire to.

UK destinations

London Collage

iStock

6 popular set-jetting UK destinations featured on screen

Have you ever watched a movie or TV show and found yourself daydreaming about visiting the locations where it was filmed? If so, you’re not alone. The rise of set-jetting to destinations featured in popular films and series has turned many filming locations into bucket-list spots for travellers. The UK, with its historic cities, lush landscapes, and iconic landmarks, has played host to some of the world’s most beloved stories. Whether you’re a die-hard Harry Potter fan or simply looking for stunning travel destinations, the UK offers you countless spots where fiction meets reality.

London: The timeless star of the screen

Gen Z and the soft life

Soft Life Mode

iStock

Gen Z and the soft life: The ultimate rejection of hustle culture

The era of bragging about 16-hour workdays, skipping vacations, and living for the weekend. Over. Instead, this generation is embracing the soft life. A lifestyle that prioritises mental peace, flexible work, and enjoying the present instead of just grinding for the future.

But what is the soft life? And why does it seem like Gen Z has collectively decided they’d rather sip iced coffee at noon than chase corner office promotions? Let’s break it down.

Top Indian dishes taking over the UK

A variety of Indian dishes served on a table.

iStock

Top Indian dishes taking over the UK

In the UK, a new wave of Indian-inspired comfort food takes over kitchens, restaurants, and street food stalls. From Keema toasties to Butter Chicken Biryani, these dishes blend nostalgia with innovation, offering a taste of home-cooked flavors in fresh and exciting ways.

So, what’s driving this trend? A mix of cultural nostalgia, global fusion, and a craving for bold, hearty flavors. Let’s take a closer look at how these Indian-inspired comfort dishes are making their way onto British plates.

obesity-representational-iStock

India is projected to have the second-highest number of overweight and obese adults—218m men and 231m women—after China. (Representational image: iStock)

Global obesity to reach 3.8 bn by 2050; India among worst affected: Study

BY 2050, the number of overweight and obese people worldwide could reach 3.8 billion, with India accounting for over 440 million, a global study published in The Lancet journal has estimated.

India is projected to have the second-highest number of overweight and obese adults—218m men and 231m women—after China, while the United States, Brazil, and Nigeria follow, according to researchers, including those from the Indian Council of Medical Research.

