5 horror-comedies you can binge-watch on Halloween Day

Murtuza Iqbal







Every year, 31st October is celebrated as Halloween Day. There are many Halloween parties planned, but this year due to the pandemic that might not happen. So, why not sit at home and enjoy some horror films with a touch of perfect comedy in it!

So, here’s a list of five horror-comedies you can binge-watch on Halloween Day…

Stree







The first one on the list has to be Stree. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree is a perfect horror-comedy. We felt scared while watching it and also laughed out loud. O Stree Kal Aana…

Go Goa Gone







Go Goa Gone introduced the Hindi film audience to the concept of zombies. While the zombies scared us, performances of Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, and Anand Tiwari were the comic relief in the movie. We are now waiting for a sequel to the movie.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa







We cannot forget Vidya Balan’s performance as Manjulika in the film. She scared the hell out of us in the climax of the film. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s act and a lot of situations made the film hilarious. So, this Halloween, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is the perfect film to watch.

Golmaal Again

Golmaal series is known to make us laugh and even Golmaal Again did that, but Rohit Shetty aptly added the horror element in it. Parineeti Chopra’s sweet-ghost act was loved by one and all, and of course, the Golmaal gang actors, Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, and Shreyas Talpade made us laugh out loud.

Bhootnath

Last on the list we have Bhootnath. If you are planning to celebrate Halloween Day with your kids at home then Bhootnath would be a perfect watch. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan is an ideal horror-comedy to watch on Halloween Day.





