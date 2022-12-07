5 effective home remedies to make your eyebrows thicker

Known for its healing properties, Aloe vera can have a growth-boosting effect on your eyebrows.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Healthy eyebrows not only make you look beautiful by shaping your face but also help to naturally highlight your eyes. Eyebrows are also important because they can influence your appearance and play a powerful role in communication.

Fuller eyebrows can also make you look younger by helping to take those extra years off your face. However, due to frequent plucking and trying to keep them in shape or due to hormonal imbalance and nutritional deficiencies, it may take about six to eight months to get your eyebrows’ normal growth back and reduce the subsequent thinning of this essential and most prominent facial feature.

Let’s take a look at some quick, natural home remedies recommended by makeup experts, to help you grow your eyebrows back faster.

Castor oil

This oil is extremely useful for hair growth. Gently apply and massage castor oil on each of your eyebrows for two or three minutes.

Massaging encourages hair growth because it warms up the area, and thereby boosts blood supply to the roots of the hair shafts which in turn leads to hair growth due to an enhanced supply of nutrition.

Leave the oil on for 30 minutes and then wash your eyebrows with lukewarm water, and a gentle cleanser. Repeat this process for a few days to notice the results. In case of any irritation, it is advised to stop immediately.

Aloe vera

Known for its healing properties, aloe vera can have a growth-boosting effect on your eyebrows, as this herb with promising clinical properties encourages hair growth.

It nourishes hair follicles to grow back thicker and faster and has a soothing effect on eyebrows that may have been affected due to chemicals or sunburn. It also has antiseptic properties which work as an excellent remedy to hydrate the skin.

To benefit from the healing properties of Aloe vera, just crust the leaves and massage the residue gently on your eyebrows – allow it to seep into your skin. For best results use this remedy for several weeks as regular use of Aloe vera has been shown to help a growth spurt in eyebrows and eyebrows.

Onion juice

The rich amount of sulphur present in onions is the reason for the overwhelming effect it has on brow hair growth. The sulphur helps in faster and denser growth of hair.

Grind an onion and massage the juice from the onion into the eyebrows with the help of cotton balls. Leave this juice on until it dries and then wash it off.

Don’t let the pungent onion odour put you off, and miss out on the opportunity of growing your eyebrows faster or from getting thicker eyebrows. The sulphur in onions also helps to boost collagen production and prevents the greying of hair as well.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is abundant in vitamins E and K, and a rich source of iron, the micronutrient involved in the maintenance of healthy hair. Coconut oil can also act as a castor oil substitute for those with oily skin.

As coconut oil is known for its hair-boosting properties, it can be used to improve eyebrow hair growth too. This oil will help your eyebrows grow faster and thicker.

Massage it gently on your eyebrows and leave it on overnight. Wash it off the next day with lukewarm water and use it regularly for the best results.

Milk

Milk contains proteins, which help to nourish hair roots. Therefore, milk can be used to improve the hair growth of your eyebrows. Milk is a rich source of casein and whey protein which help with enhanced hair growth.

Milk also has hydrating action which helps to keep the hair strands moisturised, thereby preventing dryness and breakability of the eyebrow hair strands.

Apply milk on your eyebrows by using a cotton bud. Smear the milk well over your eyebrows for it to nourish every strand of hair. Leave the milk on for 15 minutes and then wash it off. For best results, apply milk on your brows for a few weeks.