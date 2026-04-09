5 early signs of motor neurone disease that led to 'Game of Thrones' actor Michael Patrick's death

Highlights
- Michael Patrick died aged 35 after living with motor neurone disease
- Actor was diagnosed in 2023 and continued working during his illness
- Condition affects nerves controlling movement and muscle function
- Early symptoms are often subtle and vary between individuals
Actor’s death brings focus to rare condition
The death of Irish actor Michael Patrick at 35 has renewed focus on motor neurone disease, a progressive illness that affects the brain and spinal cord.
Known for appearances in Game of Thrones and Blue Lights, he was diagnosed in 2023 but continued to perform, earning acclaim for his stage work. He died at a hospice in Northern Ireland, surrounded by family and friends.
What is motor neurone disease?
Motor neurone disease disrupts signals from the brain to muscles, causing them to weaken and waste over time. As it progresses, it can affect speech, movement, swallowing and breathing.
There is no cure, though treatment can help manage symptoms. The condition is rare and is more commonly diagnosed in people over 50, though younger cases do occur.
Five key warning signs
Early symptoms of motor neurone disease can include:
- Muscle twitching and weakness
- Difficulty with balance or frequent tripping
- Slurred or weakened speech
- Problems swallowing
- Shortness of breath or breathing difficulties
Symptoms vary from person to person and may not appear all at once.
Living with the condition
In some cases, the disease can also affect thinking and behaviour. A proportion of patients experience cognitive changes, while others may develop more pronounced conditions such as frontotemporal dementia.
Treatment focuses on improving quality of life, including respiratory support and medication such as Riluzole, which may offer limited benefit.