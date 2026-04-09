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5 early signs of motor neurone disease that led to 'Game of Thrones' actor Michael Patrick's death

Diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2023

5 early signs of motor neurone disease that led to 'Game of Thrones' actor Michael Patrick's death

Tributes describe him as an “inspiration” and “great artist”

X/ TheStage
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 09, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Michael Patrick died aged 35 after living with motor neurone disease
  • Actor was diagnosed in 2023 and continued working during his illness
  • Condition affects nerves controlling movement and muscle function
  • Early symptoms are often subtle and vary between individuals

Actor’s death brings focus to rare condition

The death of Irish actor Michael Patrick at 35 has renewed focus on motor neurone disease, a progressive illness that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Known for appearances in Game of Thrones and Blue Lights, he was diagnosed in 2023 but continued to perform, earning acclaim for his stage work. He died at a hospice in Northern Ireland, surrounded by family and friends.

What is motor neurone disease?

Motor neurone disease disrupts signals from the brain to muscles, causing them to weaken and waste over time. As it progresses, it can affect speech, movement, swallowing and breathing.

There is no cure, though treatment can help manage symptoms. The condition is rare and is more commonly diagnosed in people over 50, though younger cases do occur.

Five key warning signs

Early symptoms of motor neurone disease can include:

  • Muscle twitching and weakness
  • Difficulty with balance or frequent tripping
  • Slurred or weakened speech
  • Problems swallowing
  • Shortness of breath or breathing difficulties

Symptoms vary from person to person and may not appear all at once.

Living with the condition

In some cases, the disease can also affect thinking and behaviour. A proportion of patients experience cognitive changes, while others may develop more pronounced conditions such as frontotemporal dementia.

Treatment focuses on improving quality of life, including respiratory support and medication such as Riluzole, which may offer limited benefit.

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