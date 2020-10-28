4 years of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Heart-touching dialogues from the Ranbir, Anushka and Aishwarya starrer

Murtuza Iqbal







Karan Johar’s last directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a super hit at the box office. The movie received a mixed response from the critics, but the audience had appreciated this love story.

Today, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil completes four years of its release, and one of the best elements of the film was the dialogues. So, let’s look at the list of some of the heart-touching dialogues from the movie…

Aasaan hai kya aisi mohabbat karna, jiske badle mohabbat na mile…







Ek tarfa pyar ki taqat hi kuch aur hoti hai, auron ke rishton ki tarah yeh do logon mein nahi batti, sirf mera haq hai ispe…

Mohabbat karna hamare bas mein nahi hai, uss mohabbat se door chale jaana, woh hamare bas mein hai…







Pyar cancer ki tarah hota hai, bin bulaye aa jaata hai aur maarke chala jaata hai…

Main kisi ki zaroorat nahi, khwaish banna chahti hoon…

Sau andheron mein bhi roshan ho, uss haqeeqat ki talash hai, teri dehleez pe chhod aaye, uss mohabbat ki talash hai, jhukne ki ibaadat ko toh samjhe jahaan walon, katne pe joh haasil ho, uss jannat ki talash hai…







Har shayara ko shaadi kar leni chahiye, shohar achcha mile toh zindagi achchi kat jaati hai, na mile toh shayari achchi ho hi jaati hai…

Pyar mein junoon hai par dosti mein sukoon hai…

Mujhe samjhane ki koshish mat karna, kyun ki agar samjhaoge toh samajh jaaungi, agar samajh gayi toh bikhar jaaungi…

Ajeeb kahani hai pyar aur dosti ke rishtey ki, pyar hamara hero, dosti hamari heroine…

Love teda hai, lekin us tede love mein bhi sukoon paana sirf kuch logon ko aata hai…





