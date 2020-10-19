25 years of DDLJ: A bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to be unveiled at London’s Leicester Square

Murtuza Iqbal







Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol completes 25 years of its release on 20th October 2020. It is the longest-running Indian film and it is still being showcased at Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai, India (currently shut due to the pandemic).

On the occasion of the film’s 25th anniversary, Heart of London Business Alliance has announced that a bronze statue of the SRK and Kajol will be unveiled at London’s Leicester Square. The DDLJ statue will join the ‘Scenes in the Square’ movie trail that includes installations of movie scenes from films like Harry Potter, Laurel and Hardy, Gene Kelly from Singin’ in the Rain, and Wonder Woman.

Mark Williams, Director of Destination Marketing at Heart of London Business Alliance, said, “It’s fantastic to be adding such titans of international cinema to our trail as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most successful and important Bollywood films of all time, and it’s exciting to be able to bring to the trail the first film that actually features Leicester Square as a location. This statue is a fitting tribute to the global popularity of Bollywood and the cultural bridges that cinema can help build, and we’re in no doubt it will attract fans from all around the world.”







Avtar Panesar, Vice President of Special Projects at Yash Raj Films, added, “When Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was released 25 years ago, it changed the face of the industry and captured the hearts of everyone who saw it. We’re thrilled to be able to announce this statue, and to be the first film of Indian origin to be represented in ‘Scenes in the Square’. We are honoured that these Bollywood superstars have been recognized alongside the Hollywood elite, from Gene Kelly to Laurel & Hardy, and this is a great way to express the international appeal of cinema.”







The statue will be unveiled in spring 2021 and the organisers are hoping that SRK and Kajol will travel to London to unveil it.





