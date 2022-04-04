Ferguson, Gill power Gujarat to second IPL win

Pune: Lockie Ferguson of Gujarat Titans (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

By: Sarwar Alam

Lockie Ferguson claimed four wickets and Shubman Gill hit 84 to help newcomers Gujarat Titans remain unbeaten in two IPL matches after a 14-run win over Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

Ferguson returned figures of 4-28 with his express pace in Pune to keep Delhi down to 157 for nine while chasing 172 in the second match of the day.

Gill set up victory for Gujarat, one of the two new teams including Lucknow Super Giants added to the Indian Premier League, with his 46-ball knock that guided the team to 171-6.

“The kind of attack we have, we always felt that we can make a score that’s 10 under-par look like 25 above,” Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya said after the win.

Gill lost opening partner Matthew Wade for one but built crucial partnerships including a 65-run third-wicket stand with Pandya, who made 31.

David Miller hit an unbeaten 20 off 15 balls to boost the team total, which turned out to be enough for Gujarat’s second win in as many games.

Pandya took down Tim Seifert for three with the opening ball of his spell and Ferguson soon took charge with his twin strikes in one over to rattle the Delhi top-order.

Skipper Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav attempted to rebuild by putting together 61 runs but a run out ended the partnership. Yadav was out for 25.

Pant made 43 off 29 balls to raise hopes of chasing down the total but Ferguson sent back the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter and struck again in the same over to hurt Delhi.

“Till Rishabh was there, the game was in the balance or maybe Delhi was ahead, and that over from Lockie really turned it for us,” said Pandya.

Ferguson said: “Hardik is always giving us confidence to play the game that we want to play and it’s nice to have a captain who trusts your skills.”

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami struck on successive balls before a hat-trick was averted but the curtains came down on Delhi who hunt for their maiden title in the Twenty20 tournament.

In the first match of the day, England’s Jos Buttler hit the first century of this IPL season to lead his side Rajasthan Royals to a 23-run victory over Mumbai Indians in Mumbai.

Royals top the 10-team table in the expanded IPL that is being played at four venues in two cities with limited crowds due to Covid-related restrictions.