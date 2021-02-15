13 years of Jodhaa Akbar: Wonderful dialogues from Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer - EasternEye
13 years of Jodhaa Akbar: Wonderful dialogues from Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer


Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Ashutosh Gowariker’s Jodhaa Akbar is one of the best period films made in Bollywood. The movie featured Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles and it was a super hit at the box office.

Jodhaa Akbar is remembered for many reasons, amazing direction, fantastic performances, beautiful songs, and more. Also, one thing that impressed everyone in the film was the dialogues.

So, today, as the film completes 13 years of its release, let’s look at the list of some wonderful dialogues from the movie…



Har mazhab ka ehtram aur bardaash karne ki chahat hi, aane waale Hindustan ko sunhera bana sakti hai…

Yeh hamara mulk hai, aur hum iske jism par loot ke zakhm nahin dekh sakte…



Kisi bhi insaan ka dil jeetne ke liye, uske mann mein jhankna padta hai, uski choti choti khushiya, choti peedayein, vishvas aur dhadkano se judna padta hai…

Fateh karne aur raaj karne mein bahut fark hota hai…



Jung ki sabse azeem khubi, bina shamsheer aazmaye dushman ki deewar gira dene mein hai…

Zindagi ki khushiyo ka batwara, shunk aur azaan ki awaaz se tay nahi hota…












