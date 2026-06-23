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12 Indians among 13 killed in Qatar factory explosion

"Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night," the Indian Embassy in Doha said in a post on X.

Qatar

This frame grab from AFPTV video footage on June 21, 2026, shows an explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan industrial zone, home to the world's largest liquefied natural gas hub.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 23, 2026
Eastern Eye

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TWELVE Indians were among 13 people killed in an explosion at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, officials said on Monday.

"Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night," the Indian Embassy in Doha said in a post on X.

Citing Qatari authorities, the embassy said all those injured are in a stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.

"Our Embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest," it added.

Earlier, during a press briefing on Monday, Qatar's energy minister Saad bin Shreida Al-Kaabi confirmed that 13 people of Indian and Pakistani origin had died in the incident.

The Embassy of India in Doha said it remains in constant touch with the Qatari authorities and will provide all possible help to the families of those who lost their lives or were injured.

dohafactory blastindian nationalsqatarras laffan explosion
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