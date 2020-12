10 years of Ranveer Singh: Top 10 famous dialogues of the actor

Murtuza Iqbal







Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with YRF’s Band Baaja Baaraat. The film completes 10 years of its release today which means that even Ranveer has completed a decade in the industry.

In these 10 years, Ranveer has starred in multiple super hit films and has given some remarkable performances. As today he completes 10 years in the industry, let’s look at the top 10 dialogues mouthed by the actor…

Shit bhi bolti hai toh lagta hai FM baj gaya… (Band Baaja Baaraat)







Meri mardangi ke bare mein aap gaon ki kisi bhi ladki se pooch sakte ho, report achchi milegi… (Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela)

Bajirao ki raftaar hie, Bajirao ki pehchaan hai… (Bajirao Mastani0







Bajirao ne Mastani se mohabbat ki hai, ayyashi nahi… (Bajirao Mastani)

Cheeteh ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur Bajirao ki talvar par sandeh nahi karte, kabhi bhi maat de sakti hai… (Bajirao Mastani)







Pyar mein padna is like investing in mutual funds. Hum sabko lagta hai baad mein jab mature hoga na, tab return dega, joh hum nahi sochte hai woh yeh hai, ki investing in mutual funds is subject to market risk… (Befikre)

Ab tak wo mitte he nahe bane jo Alauddin ko dafan kar sakay… (Padmaavat)

Joh deto traas, tyancha mi gheto class… (Simmba)

Je mala maite nai te sangha; tell me something I don’t know… (Simmba)

Apna Time Aayega (Gully Boy)