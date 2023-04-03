Website Logo
  • Monday, April 03, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Zubin Karkaria, CEO of VFS Global, appointed to Executive Committee of World Travel & Tourism Council

Karkaria’s appointment is a result of VFS Global’s substantial growth over the past twenty years and his notable contributions to the Travel & Tourism industry

Getty Images

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The CEO of VFS Global, Zubin Karkaria, has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), according to a recent announcement by the organisation.

Karkaria’s appointment is a result of VFS Global’s substantial growth over the past twenty years and his notable contributions to the Travel & Tourism industry.

VFS Global, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, is the world’s largest specialist in outsourcing and technology services for governments and diplomatic missions.

With a global network of over 3,400 application centres in 145 countries, VFS Global is a trusted partner of 67 client governments, handling non-judgmental and administrative tasks associated with visa, passport, and consular services.

Julia Simpson, the President & CEO of WTTC, expressed her delight in welcoming Zubin Karkaria to the Executive Committee, recognising his significant contribution to the Travel & Tourism sector through VFS Global’s growth over the past two decades. Simpson further acknowledged VFS Global’s crucial role in enabling millions of travellers to move seamlessly across borders.

Karkaria, on his part, stated that it was an honour and a privilege to join WTTC’s Executive Committee and work alongside thought leaders in the travel, hospitality, and tourism sectors.

He said, “I look forward to contributing to the continuing development of the global travel and tourism industry in a sustainable, inclusive, and secure manner further enhancing its contribution to global socio-economic development, and more specifically to the implementation of WTTC’s agenda.”

The WTTC is an organisation that represents the private sector of the global Travel & Tourism industry. Its membership comprises 200 CEOs, Chairs, and Presidents of the world’s top Travel & Tourism companies across all industries and geographic regions.

The organisation’s founding members had a vision that remains unchanged to this day: governments must acknowledge the value of Travel & Tourism not only to economies but also to the millions of people whose livelihoods depend on it.

The membership of WTTC is diverse and includes various sectors of the Travel & Tourism industry such as airlines, tour operators, and hospitality groups.

The Executive Council is made up of prominent industry leaders, including Chairs, Presidents, and Chief Executives, from some of the most influential Travel & Tourism companies across the globe.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Asda allows employees flexible access to pay
HEADLINE STORY
India to install 250 GW of new renewable capacity by 2028
HEADLINE STORY
Funding winter will ultimately help strong startups: Vinod Khosla
US
Ajay Banga sole nominee to lead World Bank
Business
Wanis wins prestigious charity award
UK
UK economy avoids recession, grew 0.1 per cent in Q4
UK
FCA was always open-minded about listing reforms, says Nikhil Rathi
Business
Google gets partial win in Indian antitrust case involving Android
INDIA
Air India chief defends giving Russia millions as overflight charges
Business
Ajay Banga likely to become new head of World Bank
HEADLINE STORY
Issa brothers hatch £8bn plan to takeover Subway
Business
Russian oil supplies to India set to increase as Rosneft announces new deal
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW