Zubin Karkaria, CEO of VFS Global, appointed to Executive Committee of World Travel & Tourism Council

Karkaria’s appointment is a result of VFS Global’s substantial growth over the past twenty years and his notable contributions to the Travel & Tourism industry

Getty Images

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The CEO of VFS Global, Zubin Karkaria, has been appointed to the Executive Committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), according to a recent announcement by the organisation.

Karkaria’s appointment is a result of VFS Global’s substantial growth over the past twenty years and his notable contributions to the Travel & Tourism industry.

VFS Global, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, is the world’s largest specialist in outsourcing and technology services for governments and diplomatic missions.

With a global network of over 3,400 application centres in 145 countries, VFS Global is a trusted partner of 67 client governments, handling non-judgmental and administrative tasks associated with visa, passport, and consular services.

Julia Simpson, the President & CEO of WTTC, expressed her delight in welcoming Zubin Karkaria to the Executive Committee, recognising his significant contribution to the Travel & Tourism sector through VFS Global’s growth over the past two decades. Simpson further acknowledged VFS Global’s crucial role in enabling millions of travellers to move seamlessly across borders.

Karkaria, on his part, stated that it was an honour and a privilege to join WTTC’s Executive Committee and work alongside thought leaders in the travel, hospitality, and tourism sectors.

He said, “I look forward to contributing to the continuing development of the global travel and tourism industry in a sustainable, inclusive, and secure manner further enhancing its contribution to global socio-economic development, and more specifically to the implementation of WTTC’s agenda.”

The WTTC is an organisation that represents the private sector of the global Travel & Tourism industry. Its membership comprises 200 CEOs, Chairs, and Presidents of the world’s top Travel & Tourism companies across all industries and geographic regions.

The organisation’s founding members had a vision that remains unchanged to this day: governments must acknowledge the value of Travel & Tourism not only to economies but also to the millions of people whose livelihoods depend on it.

The membership of WTTC is diverse and includes various sectors of the Travel & Tourism industry such as airlines, tour operators, and hospitality groups.

The Executive Council is made up of prominent industry leaders, including Chairs, Presidents, and Chief Executives, from some of the most influential Travel & Tourism companies across the globe.