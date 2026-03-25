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Zubeen Garg: Coroner rules death an accidental drowning, no foul play found

Coroner report attributes death to accidental drowning during yacht outing

Zubeen Garg

Garg had been in Singapore to perform on 20 September and went out on a yacht the day before

Instagram/Biman Medhi
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMar 25, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • Singapore coroner confirms Zubeen Garg’s death was an accidental drowning.
  • Singer’s alcohol consumption likely impaired his judgment during the swim.
  • Inquiry finds no evidence of foul play in the incident.
Indian singer-composer Zubeen Garg, 52, died in Singapore on 19 September last year due to accidental drowning, a Singapore coroner has confirmed.
The inquiry found no evidence of foul play, contradicting earlier claims of murder by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Coroner Adam Nakhoda said there was “no reason to disagree with the Police Coast Guard’s conclusion that there was no foul play” and called Garg’s death “an unfortunate and tragic accidental drowning”.

Garg had been in Singapore to perform on 20 September and went out on a yacht the day before.

During the outing, he entered the sea twice. The coroner report revealed he had consumed alcohol, which likely “impaired his judgement”.

He removed his life jacket during his first swim and did not wear it during his second.

During the second swim, Garg “lost consciousness and his face became submerged in water”. Other passengers quickly rescued him and administered first aid before taking him to hospital.

Forensic tests cited in the report found his alcohol level was more than four times the legal limit for drink-driving.

Legacy and mourning

Garg’s death triggered widespread mourning in Assam, where he was a cultural icon.

In a career spanning 33 years, he sang in over 40 languages and dialects, delivering romantic ballads, solemn melodies, and powerful performances that resonated with millions.

Seven people arrested in connection with the case, including Garg’s manager, remain in custody and have denied wrongdoing.

The coroner’s findings, however, clarify that the incident was accidental. chief minister Sarma has yet to comment on the report.

Fans continue to mourn the singer, who left a legacy of 38,000 songs and remains one of Assam’s most celebrated musical talents.

The report aims to provide clarity and closure after months of speculation and controversy over his untimely death.

singaporeindian musicaccidental drowningzubeen garg

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