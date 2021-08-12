Website Logo
  • Thursday, August 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 429,179
Total Cases 32,036,511
Today's Fatalities 497
Today's Cases 38,353
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 429,179
Total Cases 32,036,511
Today's Fatalities 497
Today's Cases 38,353

Africa

Zimbabwe makes mega fuel pipeline deal with UK firm Coven Energy

Representational Image. (Photo by KB Mpofu/Getty Images)

By: Shubham Ghosh

ZIMBABWE has entered into a joint-venture agreement worth $1.3 billion (£939 million) with Britain-based Coven Energy to set up a fuel pipeline from the port city of Beira in the neighbouring Mozambique to its capital Harare, the country’s information ministry said on Wednesday (11), AFP reported.

Monica Mutsvangwa, the southern African nation’s information minister, said the pipeline would complement the one which is already in existence between the two terminal points and make Zimbabwe, a landlocked country, a fuel hub in the region.

“The pipeline will be built over four years at an estimated cost of $1.3 billion. The partnership will be for a period of 30 years,” Mutsvangwa said during a post-cabinet briefing.

She said unlisted Coven Energy will set up a 50-50 joint venture firm with Zimbabwe’s National Oil and Infrastructure Company.

The African nation has struggled with shortages of fuel because of its perennial scarcity of foreign exchange but in recent months, its supplies have improved after the government allowed companies to sell the commodity in the American currency, AFP added.

Coven Energy is a UK-registered firm with strong South African links.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
BP Angola commits £4.72m for landmine clearing charity  
Business
Sharma assures new UK aid to build green cities across Africa
Business
ArcelorMittal to close Saldanha plant in South Africa
Business
Eskom sues Deloitte for alleged illegal contracts
Business
South Africa to start fresh attempt to seize Guptas’ money in US, UK and UAE
Business
Tata Power arm to exit South African joint venture Cennergi for £85m
Business
Alok Sharma visits Nigeria in first overseas trip as international development secretary
Business
South African leader defends meetings with Indian business tycoons
Business
Received death threat after testimony: South Africa’s Zuma
Business
Zuma confirms initiating newspaper, TV channel ideas with Indian origin Guptas
Business
Defiant at inquiry, South Africa’s Zuma denies breaking law with business brothers
Business
ArcelorMittal may axe 2,000 jobs in South Africa
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Indian rocket fails due to performance anomaly
Boeing 737 Max jets may resume flights in India soon
Sudesh Amman inquest: Officer, who shot dead terrorist, describes final…
Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre gets a new…
Hinduja Global Solutions sells healthcare business to Baring PE Asia
Zimbabwe makes mega fuel pipeline deal with UK firm Coven…