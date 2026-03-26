ZIA YUSUF stepped on to a stage in Dover in February with the assurance of a man who has found both his brief and his audience. Newly appointed as Reform UK’s home affairs spokesperson on 17 February, he used his first major speech to set out a programme as uncompromising as it was headline-grabbing.

A Reform government, he said, would establish a UK Deportation Command as a “burning” priority, tasked with delivering “mass deportations through Operation Restoring Justice”. Charter flights would leave daily – “five departures every single day” – with an RAF aircraft on standby so that “these flights will not be delayed”.

The language was stark and deliberate. Britain, he argued, was being “invaded”, and “the patience of the British people is now exhausted”. The plan, he said, had been modelled at £2 billion a year and would “pay for itself many, many times over”, pointing to the cost of accommodating asylum seekers. He proposed further measures to compel cooperation from other countries, including restricting visa access for nations that refused to accept deported citizens.

Turning to culture, he argued for new laws to prevent churches being converted into mosques and expressed support for a ban on “all face coverings in public”, saying such a move would “aid integration” and help people “feel safe”.

The response was immediate and divided along familiar lines. Labour said that around 60,000 deportations had already taken place over 18 months without resorting to what it described as “fundamentally un-British” policies. Conservatives accused Yusuf of borrowing heavily from their own proposals. For supporters, the speech reinforced Reform’s claim to clarity and decisiveness. For critics, it underscored concerns about tone and feasibility. For Yusuf himself, it marked a consolidation of his role as one of the party’s most visible and assertive voices.

That visibility is striking given his lack of electoral mandate. At 39, Yusuf has never stood for public office, yet he has become a fixture across broadcast and digital media, from BBC’s Question Time to rolling news panels where his arguments are delivered with fluency and an evident comfort with confrontation. His authority rests not on constituency politics but on a different mix: personal wealth, proximity to Nigel Farage, and an instinct for framing political debate in terms that travel.

Born in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, in October 1986 to Sri Lankan parents who had migrated to the UK in the early 1980s, Yusuf grew up in a household shaped by public service. His father, a doctor, and his mother, a nurse, both worked for the NHS. The family moved frequently before settling in Hampton, southwest London. At Hampton School, where he attended on a 50 per cent scholarship, he met Alex Macdonald – a friendship that would become a business partnership and, ultimately, the foundation of his financial independence.

Velocity Black, the company they co-founded, promised its members seamless access to a world of curated privilege: last-minute reservations, bespoke travel, experiences that traded on scarcity and speed. When Capital One acquired the business in 2023 for £233 million, Yusuf reportedly realised £31 million from the deal. The transaction did more than secure his finances; it gave him the latitude to pivot into politics without the constraints that shape more conventional careers.

He first met Nigel Farage at a cocktail party hosted by UKIP treasurer Stuart Wheeler. By the time Reform UK prepared for the 2024 general election, Yusuf had become its largest donor. Within months, he was elevated to chairman, a move that signalled both his financial importance to the party and Farage’s confidence in his organisational instincts.

His chairmanship proved turbulent and, at times, unpredictable. In June 2025, he announced his resignation, stating that he no longer believed working to secure Reform’s electoral success was “a good use of my time”. The decision followed internal disagreements, including his public criticism of a Reform MP’s call to ban the burqa – a position he described at the time as “dumb” – and came amid reports that he had been subjected to racist abuse online. Within two days, after discussions with Farage, he reversed his decision and returned in a redefined executive role focused on policy, fundraising and media strategy.

By October 2025, Yusuf had stepped away from that executive brief to concentrate on policy. As head of policy and now home affairs spokesman, he has helped shape Reform’s messaging on immigration, culture and the state, often articulating positions in language designed to cut through and provoke response. His call to “put the British people first”, repeated across interviews, encapsulates a broader ideological shift that mirrors his own political journey.

As a student at the London School of Economics, Yusuf has said he identified with the left, opposing the Iraq War and supporting Barack Obama. Today, he aligns himself with a different political current, expressing support for Donald Trump and attending his second inauguration in January 2025.

What, then, makes Yusuf powerful? Not elected office, nor a long record within a party machine, but an ability to command attention and to shape the terms of debate. He operates in the space between politics and media, where statements are crafted for maximum reach and where controversy can be as valuable as consensus. His proposals invite rebuttal, his language invites scrutiny, and in that cycle of claim and counter-claim, his presence is continually reinforced.

As Reform UK continues to poll strongly, Yusuf’s role appears secure, if not yet settled. He is, in many ways, emblematic of a broader shift in British politics: towards figures who derive influence from visibility as much as from votes, and who treat policy as both programme and performance. Unelected but unmistakably influential, he has positioned himself at the centre of a party – and a debate – that shows little sign of receding.