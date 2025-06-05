Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Zia Yusuf resigns as Reform UK chairman

Reform UK, led by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, won five parliamentary seats in last July’s national election and had a strong showing in last month’s local elections.

Zia-Yusuf-Getty

Yusuf, who is not an MP, became chairman of the party last year. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 05, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

ZIA YUSUF, chairman of the Reform UK party, resigned on Thursday.

Reform UK, led by Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, won five parliamentary seats in last July’s national election and had a strong showing in last month’s local elections.

The party is currently leading national opinion polls, ahead of prime minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.

“I no longer believe working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time, and hereby resign the office,” Yusuf said, without giving further details about his decision to step down.

Internal divisions within Reform UK have surfaced publicly in the past. In March, the party referred one of its lawmakers, Rupert Lowe, to police over allegations including threats of physical violence against Yusuf. Prosecutors later decided not to bring charges against Lowe, who was suspended by the party.

Earlier on Thursday, Yusuf criticised Reform MP Sarah Pochin’s question to Starmer in parliament about whether the government would consider banning the burqa, calling it “dumb”.

Yusuf, who is not an MP, became chairman of the party last year.

burqa questionkeir starmerlocal electionsnational opinion pollsnigel farageparty divisionsreform ukresignationrupert lowesarah pochinuk politicszia yusuf

Related News

Teenage boy jailed for seven years over Bhim Kohli murder
News

Teenage boy jailed for seven years over Bhim Kohli murder

India Bangladesh border
Asia

Bangladesh says India pushed over 1,200 people across border in a month

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers
Entertainment

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers carry forward a timeless Sufi tradition

More For You

Scotland votes in first Holyrood by-election since 2019

Scottish Labour candidate for the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election Davy Russell arrives at a polling station to cast his vote on June 05, 2025 in Quarter, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Scotland votes in first Holyrood by-election since 2019

VOTERS are casting ballots across Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse in Scotland to choose a new MSP following the death of Christina McKelvie.

The by-election follows the death in March of the SNP government minister, who passed away aged 57 after battling secondary breast cancer. McKelvie had served as drugs and alcohol policy minister and held the constituency since its creation in 2011.

Keep ReadingShow less
Reform's Yusuf calls party MP's burqa ban demand "dumb"

Reform UK chairman Zia Yusuf. (Photo: Getty Images)

Reform's Yusuf calls party MP's burqa ban demand "dumb"

A PUBLIC row has erupted within Reform UK after one of their newly-elected MPs called for Britain to ban the burqa, with the party's own chairman branding the move "dumb".

Sarah Pochin, Reform's MP for Runcorn and Helsby, used her first appearance at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (4) to ask Sir Keir Starmer whether he would follow European neighbours in banning the full-body covering worn by some Muslim women.

Keep ReadingShow less
Measles vaccine

In England, MMR vaccine uptake has declined over the past decade.

iStock

Measles cases rise in England ahead of summer travel

MEASLES outbreaks are continuing in England, with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirming 109 cases in April and 86 so far in May. Since January, there have been 420 confirmed cases, mostly among unvaccinated children aged 10 and under.

London accounted for nearly half of the cases in the last four weeks and has reported 162 cases in total this year. Other affected regions include the North West and the West Midlands.

Keep ReadingShow less
500,000 more pupils to get free school meals in England under new plan

Under the current rules, families must earn less than £7,400 a year to qualify. (Representational image: iStock)

500,000 more pupils to get free school meals in England under new plan

FROM September 2026, all children in England whose parents receive Universal Credit will be eligible for free school meals, regardless of household income, the government has announced.

Under the current rules, families must earn less than £7,400 a year to qualify.

Keep ReadingShow less
Systemic Failures in the Starvation Death of 3-Year-Old Abiyah

The child’s parents, Tai Yasharahyalah, 42, and Naiyahmi Yasharahyalah, 43, were found guilty of multiple offences

Telegraph

Vegan couple's toddler starved to death as officials feared racism accusations

A three-year-old boy who died of malnutrition in Birmingham was failed by authorities reluctant to intervene due to fears of being perceived as racist, according to a newly published safeguarding review.

Child suffered severe malnutrition and died of a respiratory infection

Abiyah Yasharahyalah died in 2020 from a respiratory illness, which was significantly worsened by prolonged malnutrition. A post-mortem examination revealed that he had rickets, anaemia and stunted growth. His diet, based on strict vegan restrictions imposed by his parents, contributed to his weakened state and eventual death.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc