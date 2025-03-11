REFORM UK is leading the opinion polls, and at the centre of its rise is chairman Zia Yusuf.

In February 2025, the insurgent party has topped opinion polls for the first time in its history, marking a dramatic realignment in British politics. The YouGov poll places Reform UK at 25 per cent, ahead of Labour at 24 per cent and the Conservatives at 21 per cent.

At the heart of this political earthquake stands Yusuf, whose journey from City financier to political mover and shaker tells a story of personal reinvention and political transformation.

The son of Sri Lankan immigrants – his father a doctor, his mother a nurse, both in the NHS – Yusuf’s own story embodies the complex intersection of immigration and British identity that now defines much of the national debate. Born in 1986 in Bellshill, North Lanarkshire, he attended the prestigious Hampton School in London on a half scholarship.

After a successful career in finance, working as an executive director at Goldman Sachs, he co-founded luxury concierge company Velocity Black in 2014, catering to the ultra-wealthy with experiences like swimming with orcas in Norway. When Capital One acquired the company in 2023 for £233 million, Yusuf's share netted him an estimated £31m – providing the financial independence that would enable his political ambitions.

His political journey has been anything but conventional. As a student at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Yusuf was inspired by Barack Obama's historic victory and initially aligned with left-wing ideals. His transformation from progressive student to Reform UK chairman came via a chance meeting with Nigel Farage at a party, leading to a £200,000 donation to Reform UK during the 2024 general election.

Now, as chairman, Yusuf has overseen a remarkable expansion of the party's base to more than 200,000 members – exceeding Conservative Party membership figures. He projects confidence about Reform UK's electoral prospects, claiming the party could secure between 140 and 200 seats if an election were held now.

Since taking the helm, Yusuf has pushed back against accusations of Islamophobia and racism, insisting that his belief in controlled borders is "an objective statement." He argues that British values transcend race, stating, "I am proof that that’s not the case... The vast, vast majority of immigrants in this country are patriots and they care deeply about this country."

Under his stewardship, Reform UK has evolved from a protest movement into a more structured political force. While some view him merely as a wealthy backer, Farage has hinted at greater things to come, describing Yusuf as a "real leader" within the movement.

For now, though, his focus remains on party building and supporting Farage's prime ministerial ambitions. "This is just the beginning," he has said. "The important work of professionalising the party, building national infrastructure and continuing to grow membership has already begun."

Whether Yusuf's vision for Reform UK will reshape British politics remains to be seen, but his rapid rise suggests he will be a significant force in British politics for years to come.