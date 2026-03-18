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Zendaya says it “felt right” to rewear her 2015 Oscars dress at 'The Drama' premiere

Film stars Robert Pattinson and is directed by Kristoffer Borgli

Zendaya Oscars dress

Actor says the outfit marked a personal and cultural milestone

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 18, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Zendaya re-wears her 2015 Oscars dress at The Drama premiere
  • Look inspired by wedding theme and “something old” tradition
  • Actor says the outfit marked a personal and cultural milestone
  • Film stars Robert Pattinson and is directed by Kristoffer Borgli

A red carpet return with personal meaning

Zendaya made a striking choice at the premiere of The Drama by wearing the same dress she first appeared in at the 2015 Oscars.

The decision, she explained, came while working with stylist Law Roach to align her look with the film’s wedding theme. Drawing on the familiar phrase “something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue”, she chose to revisit a piece from her own past.

Reflecting on the original moment, Zendaya said the dress carried significance beyond fashion. She described her 2015 Oscars appearance as an important milestone for herself and those around her, adding that returning to it for this occasion “felt right”. The fact that the gown resembles a wedding dress also tied neatly into the tone of the premiere.

A romance on the brink

The Drama centres on Emma Hardwood, played by Zendaya, and Charlie Thompson, portrayed by Robert Pattinson. The pair are on the verge of marriage when their relationship begins to unravel in the days leading up to the wedding.

The film is directed by Kristoffer Borgli, marking his second collaboration with A24 following Dream Scenario. Borgli is known for his psychologically driven narratives, often blending drama with dark humour.

The Drama centres on Emma Hardwood, played by Zendaya, and Charlie Thompson, portrayed by Robert PattinsonGetty Images

A packed year ahead

Zendaya’s red carpet moment comes amid a busy slate of releases. The third season of Euphoria is set to return in April, while her film projects include The Odyssey, alongside upcoming instalments of major franchises such as Spider-Man and Dune.

With multiple high-profile releases lined up, her appearance at The Drama premiere offered a moment that looked back as much as it did forward, linking an early career milestone to a new phase in her film work.

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