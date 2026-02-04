Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s wedding-week secret spirals in A24’s 'The Drama' trailer

The studio has confirmed the film will arrive in cinemas on April 3

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson
The film opens on an engaged couple enjoying the final stretch before their wedding
YouTube/ A24
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • A24 releases the full trailer for The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson
  • The film explores how one confession destabilises an engaged couple days before their wedding
  • Written and directed by Dream Scenario filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, produced by Ari Aster
  • Set for a UK cinema release on April 3

A game that changes everything

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson test the limits of honesty in the new trailer for A24’s upcoming film The Drama, where a seemingly harmless game exposes a secret with lasting consequences. The film opens on an engaged couple enjoying the final stretch before their wedding, only for one revelation to send their relationship into freefall.

The studio has confirmed the film will arrive in cinemas on April 3, marking Borgli’s follow-up to his acclaimed 2023 feature Dream Scenario.

Inside The Drama

Zendaya plays Emma Harwood, an editor working at a publishing house, while Pattinson stars as Charlie Thompson, a British museum director. Outwardly content and newly engaged, the pair find their bond tested during wedding week after an unexpected disclosure upends their trust.

The cast also includes Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim and Hailey Gates, adding to the film’s ensemble dynamic.

A confession that won’t settle

In one key moment from the trailer, Emma reveals a startling episode from her past while playing a game with friends. What follows is a tense exchange between the couple, with Emma urging Charlie to let it go, and Charlie struggling to do exactly that. The moment sets the tone for a film that probes how much truth a relationship can withstand.

- YouTube youtu.be

Borgli and Aster reunite

Kristoffer Borgli both writes and directs The Drama, reuniting with producer Ari Aster, alongside Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone. Borgli’s previous film, Dream Scenario, earned a Golden Globe nomination for Nicolas Cage and cemented his reputation for unsettling, character-driven storytelling.

What’s next for the leads

Zendaya is set to return for the third season of HBO’s Euphoria and will appear in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey later this year. She is also lending her voice to Shrek 5. Pattinson was last seen in Die My Love and has upcoming roles in The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, and Netflix’s Here Comes the Flood opposite Denzel Washington.

robert pattinsonhollywoodzendaya

Related News

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us