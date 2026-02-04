Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s wedding-week secret spirals in A24’s 'The Drama' trailer

Highlights

A24 releases the full trailer for The Drama, starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson



The film explores how one confession destabilises an engaged couple days before their wedding



Written and directed by Dream Scenario filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, produced by Ari Aster



Set for a UK cinema release on April 3



A game that changes everything

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson test the limits of honesty in the new trailer for A24’s upcoming film The Drama, where a seemingly harmless game exposes a secret with lasting consequences. The film opens on an engaged couple enjoying the final stretch before their wedding, only for one revelation to send their relationship into freefall.

The studio has confirmed the film will arrive in cinemas on April 3, marking Borgli’s follow-up to his acclaimed 2023 feature Dream Scenario.

Inside The Drama

Zendaya plays Emma Harwood, an editor working at a publishing house, while Pattinson stars as Charlie Thompson, a British museum director. Outwardly content and newly engaged, the pair find their bond tested during wedding week after an unexpected disclosure upends their trust.

The cast also includes Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim and Hailey Gates, adding to the film’s ensemble dynamic.

A confession that won’t settle

In one key moment from the trailer, Emma reveals a startling episode from her past while playing a game with friends. What follows is a tense exchange between the couple, with Emma urging Charlie to let it go, and Charlie struggling to do exactly that. The moment sets the tone for a film that probes how much truth a relationship can withstand.

Borgli and Aster reunite

Kristoffer Borgli both writes and directs The Drama, reuniting with producer Ari Aster, alongside Lars Knudsen and Tyler Campellone. Borgli’s previous film, Dream Scenario, earned a Golden Globe nomination for Nicolas Cage and cemented his reputation for unsettling, character-driven storytelling.

What’s next for the leads

Zendaya is set to return for the third season of HBO’s Euphoria and will appear in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey later this year. She is also lending her voice to Shrek 5. Pattinson was last seen in Die My Love and has upcoming roles in The Odyssey, Dune: Part Three, and Netflix’s Here Comes the Flood opposite Denzel Washington.