  • Tuesday, July 06, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 403,281
Total Cases 30,619,932
Today's Fatalities 553
Today's Cases 34,703
Entertainment

ZEE5 set to premiere Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda’s 14 Phere on July 23

14 Phere Poster (Photo credit: ZEE5/Instagram)

By: MohnishSingh

Headlined by Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda, social-comedy 14 Phere is set to release digitally on July 23 on ZEE5. The duo took to their Instagram accounts and shared the first look of the film on Monday.

Devanshu Singh, who has previously helmed the critically-acclaimed film Chintu Ka Birthday (2019), has directed 14 Phere from Manoj Kalwani’s script. Backed by ZEE Studios, the film went before cameras in November, 2020.

Massey, whose latest film Haseen Dillruba (2021) has been trending on Netflix ever since its direct-to-digital premiere on July 2, had earlier said that he was impressed with the script of 14 Phere which talks about socially relevant issues.

“The script hit me hard, the ideology of the film and the main thought behind the story is something that has been with me, individually. When I heard the script, it felt like two halves becoming one. I would have been a fool to let go of this film,” Massey had said during the announcement of the project.

Kharbanda, who was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s 2020 action thriller Taish on ZEE5, said that the script of 14 Phere had everything she was looking for in a prospective project. “I remember the first time I read the script of 14 Phere. It was everything I was looking for: drama, emotion, relatability and a strong character. Aditi has become a part of my personality in more ways than one. I can’t wait for the audience to watch the story unfold on ZEE5. Imagine the drama and chaos of a typical Indian wedding, and then multiply that by two! The viewers are surely in for a joyride,” the actor said.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

