Zee UK to bring Indian epic ‘Humare Ram’ to London’s Eventim Apollo this July

Highlights

Zee Entertainment UK will present the Indian theatre production Humare Ram in London this summer.

The large-scale staging will run from 9–12 July at Eventim Apollo.

The production stars Ashutosh Rana as Ravan and Rahull R Bhuchar as Ram.

Epic Ramayana production heads to London

Zee Entertainment UK has announced the UK premiere of Humare Ram, a major theatrical production by Felicity Theatre that will be staged at the Eventim Apollo this July.

The play, inspired by the Ramayana, will run from 9 to 12 July at the Hammersmith venue and is being presented to UK audiences for the first time. The show has already travelled widely across India and internationally, completing more than 450 performances in 30 cities and reaching an audience of over 800,000 people.

Its upcoming London run follows earlier international performances, including a milestone staging at the Dubai Opera. Organisers say the UK presentation is intended to bring one of India’s most prominent contemporary stage productions to audiences in Britain, particularly the South Asian diaspora.

Directed by Gaurav Bhardwaj and written by Rahull R Bhuchar and Naresh Katyayan London Press Release

For Zee UK, which marks 31 years of serving South Asian audiences in Britain and Europe, the event continues its efforts to present Indian cultural storytelling on major international stages.

Bringing new perspectives to the Ramayana

Directed by Gaurav Bhardwaj and written by Rahull R Bhuchar and Naresh Katyayan, Humare Ram explores lesser-known perspectives and emotional layers within the Ramayana.

The production blends theatrical storytelling with large-scale stagecraft, visual design and music to recreate episodes from the epic. Its original soundtrack features the voices of well-known Indian singers including Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam and Kailash Kher.

The cast is led by actor Ashutosh Rana, who takes on the role of Ravan, alongside Rahull R Bhuchar as Ram. Bhuchar, who is also the founder and president of Felicity Theatre, said the project aimed to explore the deeper emotional dimensions of the epic while remaining faithful to its cultural roots.

The London run marks another step in the production’s international journey London Press Release

Tickets and early access

Tickets for the London performances will go on sale on 16 March via the Eventim Apollo website. Audiences can also pre-register online to receive early access to tickets from 14 March.

The London run marks another step in the production’s international journey as the creators continue to take the Ramayana to audiences outside India through large-scale theatre.