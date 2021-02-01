Zara Mohammed becomes the first female secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain

THE Muslim Council of Britain on Sunday(31) elected Zara Mohammed,29, from Glasgow as its first female secretary general.







Mohammed, a masters graduate in human rights law and a training and development consultant, takes over the post from Harun Khan.

“My vision is to continue to build a truly inclusive, diverse and representative body; one which is driven by the needs of British Muslims for the common good,” she said.

“Being elected as the first female secretary general is quite an honour and I hope it will inspire more women and young people to come forward to take on leadership roles. They are the future of this organisation and our society.”







She was elected by 107 votes to 60 in a virtual annual general meeting. Her opponent was Ajmal Masroor, an imam and teacher.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted that Ms Mohammed’s appointment was “terrific”.

He said: “I wish the very best of success to Zara Mohammed – may she continue to lead this organisation to greater heights for the betterment of our communities across the country.”







The Muslim Council of Britain is a diverse national umbrella body for over 500 Muslim organisations in the UK, empowering Muslim communities towards achieving a just, cohesive and successful British society.





