Zara Mohammed becomes the first female secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain - EasternEye
Trending Now

Zara Mohammed becomes the first female secretary general of the Muslim Council of Britain


Zara Mohammed (Photo: MCB)
Zara Mohammed (Photo: MCB)

THE Muslim Council of Britain on Sunday(31) elected Zara Mohammed,29, from Glasgow as its first female secretary general.



Mohammed, a masters graduate in human rights law and a training and development consultant, takes over the post from Harun Khan.

“My vision is to continue to build a truly inclusive, diverse and representative body; one which is driven by the needs of British Muslims for the common good,” she said.

“Being elected as the first female secretary general is quite an honour and I hope it will inspire more women and young people to come forward to take on leadership roles. They are the future of this organisation and our society.”



She was elected by 107 votes to 60 in a virtual annual general meeting. Her opponent was Ajmal Masroor, an imam and teacher.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted that Ms Mohammed’s appointment was “terrific”.

He said: “I wish the very best of success to Zara Mohammed – may she continue to lead this organisation to greater heights for the betterment of our communities across the country.”



The Muslim Council of Britain is a diverse national umbrella body for over 500 Muslim organisations in the UK, empowering Muslim communities towards achieving a just, cohesive and successful British society.










Most Popular

Langer suggests IPL to blame for injury-wracked Test series

Tata Group may bring Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to India: report

Teaser of Mammootty starrer The Priest is intriguing

UK hails India’s religious diversity, inclusive tradition in Parliament debate

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal reteam for Oh My God 2



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×