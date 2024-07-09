  • Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Condemning Russia but not Israel is hypocrisy: Yousaf

The SNP leader said prime minister Keir Starmer was right in condemning Russia for attacking Ukraine, but criticised his stand on Israel-Gaza war

Humza Yousaf (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

Former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf has said that people who condemn Russia but not Israel are hypocrites.

The SNP leader made this remark to attack prime minister Keir Starmer who criticised Putin after a Russian missile barrage destroyed Kyiv’s main children’s hospital, killing 22 people.

In his post on X, formerly Twitter, Yousaf wrote: “If you rightly condemn Russia for their depravity as they bomb hospitals and kill children, but continue to sell arms to Israel, who have killed over 14,000 children (and counting) and destroyed Gaza’s hospitals with impunity, then you are a hypocrite. Simple.”

When the fighting broke out in Gaza, Labour initially refused to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The SNP demanded an end to the fighting in November last year and proposed a parliamentary motion.

Labour’s stand led to an erosion of support among Muslim and Left-wing voters.

The party tried to make amends after reverses in the May civic polls, where some of its candidates suffered shock defeats in areas with substantial Muslim population.

But during the recently concluded general election five pro-Palestine independents, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who made it a major campaign issue, won their seats.

Only George Galloway, who won Rochdale by-election a few months ago with a pro-Palestine campaign, failed to retain his seat.

Related Stories

News
Nursing regulator apologises for racism, promises action
News
Russia agrees to release Indians working with its military
News
Tulip Siddiq made city minister: Report
News
Death of children very painful, Modi tells Putin
US
Indian student drowns in New York waterfall
News
French firm EDF pulls out of race to build mini nuclear plants
UK
House of Commons to welcome record 335 new MPs
UK
Braverman labels pride flag display a ‘monstrous thing’
News
Militant attack in Kashmir claims lives of five Indian soldiers
News
Around 100,000 migrants to apply for asylum: Report
News
Starmer goes to US on first foreign trip as prime minister
UK
Starmer vows to secure improved post-Brexit agreement

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
yousaf-gaza-russia
Condemning Russia but not Israel is hypocrisy: Yousaf
California governor
42 per cent of California startups founded by immigrants, says…
Nursing regulator apologises for racism, promises action
dyson-layoffs
Dyson to axe 1,000 jobs in UK
Modi-Putin
Russia agrees to release Indians working with its military
tulip-siddiq-city-minister
Tulip Siddiq made city minister: Report