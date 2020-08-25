Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team releases statement after several members test positive for Coronavirus

If you are an avid watcher of Star Plus’ flagship programme Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, here is a bad piece of news for you. We are hearing that several cast and unit members of the show have tested positive for Coronavirus, which has forced the makers to put all shooting activities on hold for the time being.

Rajan Shahi, the producer of the show, issued a statement and informed that actors Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis, and Samir Onkar had tested positive for Coronavirus. The statement read: “Actors Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi and Samir Onkar, who are an integral part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have tested positive for COVID-19, but the three of them are asymptomatic. Due to safety reasons, they are in home quarantine. BMC had advised them for the same as they were showing no symptoms. Immediately, the entire on-crew team was isolated and tested. Four crew members have now tested positive. The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently, all of them are receiving medical attention in home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to.”

Actress Swati Chitnis also confirmed the development. She said, “I would like to clarify that I have tested positive with COVID-19. Luckily, I am asymptomatic and doing well, recovering fast. I have been monitoring my health from time to time. Hopefully, I will bounce back soon. Rajan Shahi is the best producer I have ever worked with and actors are well taken care of by his team.”

Actor Samir Onkar said, “For the first time in my life I feel being positive is not so cool. Luckily, I am asymptotic so there are no such reactions. But I have self-isolated myself and also taking care of my diet and also doing some breathing exercises. God is great, everything will be fine.”

Sachin Tyagi added, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. In spite of all the precautions that we took, it has happened. Now, I have to accept it and hope for the best. I am isolated at home and following all the health guidelines. I fell ill and went for the dengue test as all the symptoms were suggesting dengue. Dengue did come positive but so did COVID. The good part is that I am asymptomatic so no real reason to worry. I want to thank everyone for their concern and all the good wishes that have been pouring in. Hoping for a speedy recovery and rejoining work soon. Thank you, DKP for your support and tremendous efforts in taking each precaution that one could possibly take.”

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows in the history of Indian television. It aired its first episode on 12th January 2009, and has been entertaining audiences ever since.