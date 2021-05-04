Trending Now

Yash Raj Films requests Maharashtra government to help them with 30,000 vaccines for FWICE members


Yash Raj Films logo (Photo from YRF"s Facebook), Uddhav Thackeray (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Yash Raj Films logo (Photo from YRF"s Facebook), Uddhav Thackeray (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal

Yash Raj Films is one of the biggest production houses in India. According to a report in PTI, they have decided to sponsor 30,000 vaccines for members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). There are 2.5 lakh registered workers under FWICE.

In the letter, dated May 1, Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, YRF, said that the production banner, through The Yash Chopra Foundation, has offered their support to daily wage workers.

The letter read, “With the film industry going through an unprecedented time there is an urgent need to restart at the earliest so that thousands of workers can start earning their livelihood again and protect their families.”

“The Yash Chopra Foundation will bear all other costs too associated with vaccinating the workers such as raising awareness, transportation of workers and setting up of all the required infrastructure for the immunisation program,” it further stated.

B N Tiwari, President of the FWICE, told PTI, “It is a good initiative that they have taken for our workers, who are working now following all the protocols because they need to earn bread and butter. With the vaccine it will be safe for them to continue working without any fear.”

With reference to the letter sent by YRF, the FWICE has also appealed to Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, to provide vaccines for the artistes, workers and technicians of the film industry.

FWICE said in a letter to the CM, “We request you to kindly please consider the request of Yash Raj Films and provide vaccines for around 30,000 workers. FWICE shall also extend all its support and cooperation to make this vaccination drive a success. Once the vaccination is done, our members can resume their respective work and the industry may continue to function without any fear.”

Currently, in Maharashtra there’s a lockdown, so the shooting of films and TV serials are on a halt. However, many filmmakers and show makers have shifted the location of their shoot from Maharashtra to other states.








Most Popular

Delhi go top of IPL, Sunrisers' Buttler hits maiden T20 ton

Kriti Sanon’s Mimi set for a direct-to-digital release

Amazon Prime Video to release Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man 2 in June

UK in last lap in fight against COVID-19, says Dominic Raab

Hindi remake of Malayalam film Drishyam 2 on the cards



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×