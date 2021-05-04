Yash Raj Films requests Maharashtra government to help them with 30,000 vaccines for FWICE members

By Murtuza Iqbal

Yash Raj Films is one of the biggest production houses in India. According to a report in PTI, they have decided to sponsor 30,000 vaccines for members of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). There are 2.5 lakh registered workers under FWICE.

In the letter, dated May 1, Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, YRF, said that the production banner, through The Yash Chopra Foundation, has offered their support to daily wage workers.

The letter read, “With the film industry going through an unprecedented time there is an urgent need to restart at the earliest so that thousands of workers can start earning their livelihood again and protect their families.”

“The Yash Chopra Foundation will bear all other costs too associated with vaccinating the workers such as raising awareness, transportation of workers and setting up of all the required infrastructure for the immunisation program,” it further stated.

B N Tiwari, President of the FWICE, told PTI, “It is a good initiative that they have taken for our workers, who are working now following all the protocols because they need to earn bread and butter. With the vaccine it will be safe for them to continue working without any fear.”

With reference to the letter sent by YRF, the FWICE has also appealed to Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, to provide vaccines for the artistes, workers and technicians of the film industry.

FWICE said in a letter to the CM, “We request you to kindly please consider the request of Yash Raj Films and provide vaccines for around 30,000 workers. FWICE shall also extend all its support and cooperation to make this vaccination drive a success. Once the vaccination is done, our members can resume their respective work and the industry may continue to function without any fear.”

Currently, in Maharashtra there’s a lockdown, so the shooting of films and TV serials are on a halt. However, many filmmakers and show makers have shifted the location of their shoot from Maharashtra to other states.