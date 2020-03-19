Yash burns the midnight oil on cutting KGF: Chapter 2 teaser

After the stupendous success of KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) in multiple languages, the makers are currently working on the second instalment of the franchise. The gangster drama, titled KGF: Chapter 2, is one of the most awaited movies of 2020.

Kannada superstar Yash, who played the lead role in KGF: Chapter 1, received overwhelming response for his performance as Rocky Bhai. His fans are expecting yet another power-packed performance from him in the upcoming sequel of the series.

To ensure that the sequel lives up to the high expectations of the audience, the makers are working really hard on the project. According to reports, KGF: Chapter 2 is currently in the post-production stage and the team is leaving no stone unturned in cutting a powerful teaser for the audience.

“During post-production, while the trailer for KGF 1 was being edited, the whole team including Yash worked for over 48 hours straight to make it as thrilling and impactful as it did. And now, the stakes are higher than ever with KGF: Chapter 2. The team is working on cutting the teaser for the movie and the sleepless nights are back,” a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.

The source further goes on to add, “To top it all off, Yash is juggling between the post-production work for the movie and other work commitments and is travelling back and forth for the same.”

Apart from Yash, KGF: Chapter 2 also features Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles. Dutt will be seen as the lead antagonist while Tandon is also playing a powerful role. South Indian actress Srinidhi Shetty, who also starred in the previous part, has been paired opposite Yash in the sequel.

KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, is scheduled to release on 23rd October 2020.