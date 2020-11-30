Yami Gautam on filming for Bhoot Police amid the ongoing pandemic

By: Mohnish Singh







Last seen in Ginny Weds Sunny (2020), Yami Gautam has completed the first shooting schedule of her forthcoming film Bhoot Police. Also starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez in central characters, the horror-comedy was being shot in Dharmshala, India.

When asked if she was worried about shooting amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the actress told an Indian publication, “Of course, there was anxiety, and you do feel stressed. But I guess we have reached a point where we have to accept the situation for what it is and condition our minds accordingly. We, too, have also created a safety bubble, and our producers are doing everything possible to keep us safe. As an actor, that is a big breather. Beyond that, you cannot do much. I am fully focusing on work now. Also, when you go to a film set, you cannot carry that kind of stress, otherwise, you cannot shoot. Plus, we’re in Himachal Pradesh, which is comparatively one of the safest places. It is also a huge breather in terms of nice weather and being away from the city, etc.”

On missing work during the lockdown, the Bala (2019) actress said, “Of course, I missed shooting but so much was happening around us that I do not think it was the first thought on anyone’s mind. The first thought was: ‘am I, and is my family safe?’ More than anything, I feel blessed that my family and I am healthy, and we are together. Also, we have our basics sorted and there is gratitude for that. It is much later that the conversation around restarting work started. I do not think many saw it as a possibility, at least not this year. I thought 2020 was going to just pass off. Although we are still not fully out of it, I guess it is now all about adaptability and being safe. I love to be back on a film set where I love to be the most.”







