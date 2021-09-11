Website Logo
  Saturday, September 11, 2021
Entertainment

Yami Gautam ecstatic as audience loves her performance in Bhoot Police

Yami Gautam (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Yami Gautam is on cloud nine as her performance in the recently released film Bhoot Police has received terrific responses from various quarters. Ever since the release of the film, her fans have been writing positively about her performance on social media. After receiving tons of messages from fans, the actress shared why getting responses from the audience matters so much to her.

Gautam, whose filmography includes several notable films as Vicky Donor (2012), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Bala (2019), plays the character of Maya, owner of a tea factory in the horror comedy. In addition to her, the film also features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez in significant roles.

Sharing her excitement, Gautam tells a newswire, “It is for the first time that I have tried something like horror-comedy. It was a new and refreshing experience for me. I am delighted to know that the audience has loved my performance. It motivates me to expand myself as an artist even more.”

Meanwhile, Gautam has a couple of more exciting projects in her bag, including Dasvi, A Thursday and Lost. Out of the three, A Thursday is a digital film produced by RSVP Movies’ Ronnie Screwvala specially for streaming media giant Netflix. While filming for all three projects is almost over, the makers are yet to announce their official release dates. We can expect some announcements in weeks to come.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

