XFG 'American Covid" is rising in the UK: What you need to know

Highlights:



FG is now a major COVID variant in the UK.

UK COVID cases and hospital admissions are rising.

There is no evidence XFG causes more severe disease.

Symptoms remain similar to previous COVID variants.

Health officials say there is no need for public panic.

COVID-19 is once again making headlines in the UK, with infections and hospital admissions moving upward as autumn sets in. But for most people, the latest rise is a reason to be sensible, not scared.

The XFG variant, sometimes called “Stratus” in media reports, is now one of the main SARS-CoV-2 lineages being tracked in the UK and globally. The World Health Organization classifies XFG as a variant under monitoring, while UKHSA says current evidence does not indicate that XFG causes more severe illness than other variants currently circulating.

That is an important distinction as social media discussions about a new COVID “strain” can make a rise in cases sound more alarming than the evidence suggests.

So, what is XFG?

XFG is a descendant of the Omicron family of COVID-19 variants. It has become increasingly widespread internationally, with WHO data showing that it accounted for 49% of submitted SARS-CoV-2 sequences globally in the week ending August 23, 2026.

Its growing prevalence is one reason health authorities continue to monitor it closely.

But being widespread does not automatically mean being more dangerous.

UKHSA's assessment remains reassuring: current data do not show that XFG or other currently common variants result in more severe disease.

Why are UK cases rising?

The latest UKHSA dashboard shows reported COVID cases reaching 1,364 in the seven days to September 23, an increase of 28.6 per cent from the previous seven-day period. Hospital admissions were also rising, reaching 261 in the week to August 31, up 15 per cent.

That increase is worth watching, particularly as winter approaches and respiratory viruses generally circulate more widely.

But health officials also point out that surveillance figures do not represent every COVID infection. Many people with mild symptoms may never seek medical attention or receive a formal diagnosis.

So a rise in reported cases should not be interpreted as evidence that the country is heading back to the conditions seen during the early pandemic.

What are healthcare experts saying?

The message from public health authorities is essentially: keep an eye on the numbers, but don't panic.

Alex Allen, a consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, previously said that while COVID activity had shown increases, cases remained at low levels in the UK and that the agency was continuing to monitor variants in Britain and overseas.

UKHSA's current assessment is similarly measured. Its experts say there is currently no indication that XFG causes more severe illness than other circulating variants.

That means the most important question is not simply whether someone has XFG, but whether they are becoming seriously unwell or belong to a group at higher risk of complications.

What symptoms should you look for?

There is no confirmed symptom that uniquely identifies XFG.

The NHS lists common COVID symptoms, including a high temperature, continuous cough, sore throat, blocked or runny nose, tiredness, headache, body aches and shortness of breath. Loss or change of smell or taste can also occur, although it is less characteristic of newer Omicron-lineage infections.

Because these symptoms overlap with flu and ordinary respiratory infections, symptoms alone cannot reliably tell you which virus you have.

Who needs to be more careful?

COVID remains more concerning for older people, immunosuppressed people and others at increased risk of severe disease.

The UK's autumn 2026 vaccination programme is specifically targeted at people at highest risk: adults aged 75 and over, residents of older-adult care homes and people aged six months and over who are immunosuppressed.

The NHS says vaccination continues to provide protection against severe illness and hospitalisation.

For eligible people, the latest UK programme includes an updated XFG-targeted Moderna vaccine for adults and an XFG-targeted Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for eligible 12- to 17-year-olds.

What should you do if you get symptoms?

For most otherwise healthy people, the advice is straightforward: rest, drink plenty of fluids and stay home if you have a high temperature or feel too unwell to carry out normal activities.

The NHS recommends avoiding contact with other people while you are unwell and taking particular care around people who are more vulnerable to serious infection.

People eligible for COVID treatments because they are at particularly high risk should test promptly after developing symptoms, because antiviral treatment needs to be started quickly to be effective.

Seek urgent medical advice through NHS 111 if symptoms are worsening or you are concerned. Call 999 or go to A&E for severe breathing difficulty, sudden chest pain, coughing up blood, collapse or other signs of a serious emergency.

XFG is spreading, and UK COVID activity is rising. Those developments deserve monitoring, particularly heading into winter.

But there is currently no evidence that XFG is a more severe form of COVID, and the UK remains far removed from the extraordinary hospitalisation levels seen during the pandemic's worst periods. UKHSA continues to monitor the variant, while the NHS is focusing vaccination on people most likely to suffer serious complications.

For the public, the message is simple: stay informed, know the symptoms, protect vulnerable people around you and take up vaccination if you are eligible but there is no need to panic.