John Cena and Cody Rhodes rematch to headline WWE SummerSlam 2025 in US cinemas via Fandango deal

Highlights:

• WWE teams up with Fandango to stream Premium Live Events in cinemas across the U.S.

• SummerSlam 2025 to screen live on 2–3 August at Regal Cinemas nationwide

• Two ticket options available, including an exclusive bundle with a SummerSlam t-shirt

• Major matches include Cena vs. Rhodes and CM Punk vs. Gunther

WWE’s biggest summer spectacle is heading to cinemas. For the first time, SummerSlam will be a two-night event and will screen live in select Regal Cinemas across the U.S. on 2 and 3 August. This comes as part of a newly announced partnership between WWE and Fandango, the leading online movie ticketing platform.

The cinema rollout marks the beginning of a multi-event agreement, with SummerSlam serving as the official launch for WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs) being shown in movie theatres. Fans can now experience the larger-than-life action with theatre-quality visuals and sound offering a near-ringside feel.

SummerSlam 2025 marks WWE’s first Premium Live Event to hit the big screen WWE





Where and how to watch SummerSlam 2025 in theatres?

The partnership kicks off with screenings in Regal Cinemas, where fans can choose between single-day tickets or a two-night bundle. The bundle includes both nights of SummerSlam and comes with a limited-edition event t-shirt, created in collaboration with Fanatics. Tickets are now available for purchase via Fandango.

This cinema experience is a first for WWE's annual summer event and will be a test model for future PLEs like Survivor Series and Royal Rumble. Additional exhibitors are expected to be added in future editions.

WWE fans can now catch SummerSlam live in theatres nationwide this August wrestlingnews





What to expect at this year’s WWE SummerSlam?

SummerSlam 2025 promises to deliver high-stakes matchups. Headlining the event is a highly anticipated rematch between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The two clashed earlier this year at WrestleMania 41, and their rivalry is expected to escalate in this main event showdown.

Another marquee match will feature CM Punk facing Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. With both nights expected to run around four hours each, fans can look forward to a full card packed with action, surprises, and special guest appearances.

How does WWE benefit from the theatre experience?

According to Will McIntosh, President of Fandango, this move aims to elevate WWE’s live event viewing to a more immersive setting. “WWE is one of the most dynamic global entertainment brands, and its events deserve a theatrical experience. We're excited to bring SummerSlam to cinema screens nationwide,” he said in a statement.

Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of Content at Regal Cinemas, also emphasised the appeal. “Bringing SummerSlam into our theatres offers fans the chance to feel closer to the ring than ever before,” he said, hinting at future WWE cinema tie-ins.

- YouTube youtu.be





How to stream WWE SummerSlam 2025 if not watching in theatres?

For those who prefer to watch from home, SummerSlam will still be available to stream live on Peacock (in the U.S.) and Netflix (internationally) starting at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on both nights. However, the theatre experience is planned as a premium alternative for die-hard fans looking for a communal viewing event.