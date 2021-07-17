Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 17, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 413,091
Total Cases 31,064,908
Today's Fatalities 560
Today's Cases 38,079
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 413,091
Total Cases 31,064,908
Today's Fatalities 560
Today's Cases 38,079

Entertainment

Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad trying to crack an idea for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 for Salman Khan

Salman Khan (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was one of the most successful films of 2015. Despite facing tough competition from Prabhas’ magnum-opus Baahubali: The Beginning, Kabir Khan’s directorial managed to do phenomenally well at the ticket window.

Also featuring Harshali Malhotra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in important roles, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is considered one of the best films of superstar Salman Khan’s career. After setting the box office on fire, the film did incredibly well on satellite also.

A leading entertainment portal recently interacted with writer KV Vijayendra Prasad who revealed that he is trying to crack a story for a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The writer also added that he has discussed the same with Khan.

“I am trying to crack Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Sometime back, I told Salman the idea and he is also excited. But I am looking for a proper vehicle to carry it forward. I hope it materialises,” Prasad said.

He went on to confirm, “When I met him casually, I told him about Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel. He is excited with the thought and said it is a good idea.”

Meanwhile, KV Vijayendra Prasad is presently waiting for the release of his next film Thalaivi. Starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, the much-awaited film is a biographical drama based on the life of former actress and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The biopic was earlier slated to arrive in theatres in April, but the makers had to halt its release due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. If fresh reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to announce the new release date of the film soon.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Karan Johar starts recceing locations for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Entertainment
Manish Malhotra set to make directorial debut with Dharma Productions’ period drama
Entertainment
Arshad Warsi joins the sets of Asur 2
Entertainment
Leslee Lewis and Omar Gooding join hands with The ATG & Kyyba Films for their…
Entertainment
Meet the new cast of Colors’ popular show Choti Sarrdaarni post leap
Entertainment
Vikrant Massey: Actors are very vulnerable
Entertainment
Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up the shooting of Kannada film Vikrant Rona 
Entertainment
Kamal Haasan starts shooting for Vikram, says ‘Felt like a high school reunion’
Entertainment
Sunny Leone resumes the shooting of her film Shero
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor not keen to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju…
Entertainment
M. Night Shyamalan: In my career, I have been an immigrant mainstream filmmaker…
INTERVIEWS
Exclusive! “Even though I could never say it out loud, I always wanted…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah to release on Amazon Prime Video on…
Zoya Hussain talks about Grahan, controversy surrounding the series, South…
Mimi Trailer Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Karan Johar starts recceing locations for Rocky Aur Rani Ki…
Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad trying to crack an idea for…
Manish Malhotra set to make directorial debut with Dharma Productions’…
Arshad Warsi joins the sets of Asur 2
Leslee Lewis and Omar Gooding join hands with The ATG…
Meet the new cast of Colors’ popular show Choti Sarrdaarni…