Website Logo
  • Friday, January 28, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 492,327
Total Cases 40,622,709
Today's Fatalities 627
Today's Cases 2,51,209
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 492,327
Total Cases 40,622,709
Today's Fatalities 627
Today's Cases 2,51,209

HEADLINE STORY

Worry over ‘endemic’ Covid levels in ethnic minorities

Manchester Town Hall.

By: Joseph Timan

ETHNIC minorities with lower uptake of the booster are not seeing the same fall in Covid cases as the wider population in Manchester, public health bosses say.

The recent rise in the city’s infection rate has mostly affected white British people who have accounted for more than 60 per cent of cases since October.

But in the last week, ethnic minorities have started accounting for more cases.

In particular, Manchester’s Pakistani population now makes up more than 10 per cent of the total number of cases in the city – almost doubling the proportion.

The proportion of Covid cases in the city’s Chinese, Indian and Bangladeshi communities has also increased as the figures fall for white British people.

Manchester’s director of public health David Regan told the health and wellbeing board on Wednesday (26) that the city has past the latest peak.

Manchester’s director of public health David Regan.

However, he raised concerns about how high the ‘endemic’ infection rate will be when the number of cases level off – and who Covid will continue to affect.

He said: “What’s worrying for me is, up until the last few weeks, the majority of cases was mainly our white British population in the city, whereas in previous waves, it had been our black and minority ethnic populations more affected.

“But in the last week, we’ve seen that shift back. So in our Pakistani community, there’s been a higher proportion [of cases].

“It’s more of a prediction than anything concrete yet that we are likely to see higher case rates in those communities that have already been most affected by previous waves.”

Regan also raised concerns about low vaccine uptake in some communities.

Around 70 per cent of Manchester’s Chinese, Indian and Bangladeshi population who are eligible had already received their booster vaccine by January 23.

But only 53 per cent of the eligible Pakistani population been boostered so far.

The African community has also had a low uptake of the booster at 51.4 per cent.

And the third vaccine dose uptake by those registered as ‘any other Black, African or Caribbean background’, Arab and Roma is below the 50 per cent mark.

Overall, nearly 70 per cent of people who are eligible for the booster have had it.

The ethnic minority with the highest uptake is the Irish community at 82.3 per cent, while 77.2 per cent of the eligible white population has had the booster overall.

Everyone aged 16 and above can get a booster shot 91 days after their second dose of the vaccine unless they tested positive within the previous four weeks.

This data only includes people who are eligible for the Covid booster vaccine.

Manchester council has been targeting areas where vaccine uptake is low.

(Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Investigation of racism claims in Sandwell Conservatives
HEADLINE STORY
Air India sold to Tata after 69 years in government hands
INDIA
India probes illegal immigration after tragedy near Canada border
HEADLINE STORY
Mahmood looks to inspire next generation of British Asian cricketers
News
‘Tories have a problem with Asians’
HEADLINE STORY
Nationality and Borders Bill will make UK safer, says Patel
News
England revives Plan A: living with Covid
News
Johnson refuses to resign over lockdown parties
HEADLINE STORY
English cricket comes under fresh fire over racism
INDIA
Mobs burn Indian train carriages in rail jobs protest
News
Texas couple finishes adoption of Indian girl after two years
News
Imam Qari Asim says has been ignored by Johnson, Gove
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
10 Pakistan troops killed in separatist ambush
Downing Street party report not received yet, minister says
Google to invest £750m in India’s Airtel
Worry over ‘endemic’ Covid levels in ethnic minorities
Investigation of racism claims in Sandwell Conservatives
‘Tories, leave the BBC alone’
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE