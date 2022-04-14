World Child Cancer appeal

By: Eastern Eye

THE global children’s cancer charity, World Child Cancer, has launched its ‘It Takes a Village to Save a Child’ appeal.

The campaign aims to achieve the best possible chances of survival and quality of life for children with cancer in lower and middle-income countries.

Any pledge made between April and July 4, 2022, will be doubled by the UK government as part of its UK Aid Match programme.

In Bangladesh, more than 6,000 children are likely to develop cancer each year, but issues like inadequate healthcare access mean just a quarter receive an accurate diagnosis.

The World Child Cancer’s programme is transforming the lives of thousands of children with cancer in Bangladesh by improving treatment, care, quality of life and access for the most vulnerable.

“The programme in Bangladesh… is the groundwork for greater long-term impact on childhood cancer care in Bangladesh”, said Jewel Ahmed, World Child Cancer programme coordinator for Bangladesh.