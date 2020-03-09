“Working with Irrfan is the greatest honour,” says Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen in Dharma Productions’ rib-tickling comedy, Good Newwz (2019), is presently busy promoting her upcoming film, Angrezi Medium. The movie, which is a sequel to the superhit satirical comedy, Hindi Medium (2017), features the gorgeous actress alongside supremely talented Irrfan Khan.

This is the first time when Kareena Kapoor Khan is working with Irrfan Khan in a movie, and she is quite psyched up about the fact that she has ticked off yet another box on her bucket-list. Talking to the media, the actress revealed that an opportunity to work with Irrfan was one of the main reasons she gave her nod to Angrezi Medium.

“I am very excited for the film because I am working with Irrfan. I got the opportunity to work with a brilliant actor like Irrfan and that, for me, is the greatest honour. And that is the reason I did this film also. So, I am super excited for the release,” Kareena told reporters.

Apart from her forthcoming film, the actress is also in news for making her Instagram debut. She said that her fans pulled her towards social media. “There are so many fan clubs out there of my name, so we needed to have one point that would be a place where they will get to know a lot about me, my films, my brands and about my life. Of course, there will be a picture of Taimur once in a while,” she concluded.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium also stars Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal in important roles. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, hits theatres on 13th March 2020.