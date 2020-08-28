Work comes first for Yami Gautam

When India went into complete lockdown in March in an effort to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, life came to a standstill for billions of people. While several people decided to spend the entire lockdown by just vegging out, others decided to do some meaningful things.

Actress Yami Gautam, who was stuck in Mumbai with her maid, kept herself busy with cooking and work. “I must admit it was not easy at all, especially in the initial days. But then, I got used to it. As far for my professional commitments, I had assured all my producers that I won’t leave the city till I complete my job. And as a professional, I just could not have left any of my work mid-way.”

For one of her work commitments, the actress had to step out of the house. “It was tough to step out, as the fear always plays on your mind. So, I wanted to wrap it all quickly. But on the third day, I felt a bit unwell with a slight fever and breathlessness. Naturally, I was very distressed but then, I went for some home remedies including kadha, etc. that my mother had suggested. And thankfully, I recovered and was absolutely fine in 2-3 days,” adds the Bala (2019) actress.

Talking about her forthcoming projects, Gautam informs that she has signed a couple of films but would want the makers to officially announce them. “They are also waiting for an opportune time to talk about it. For me too, talking about work feels a bit different now. But I am really happy that I would be doing some really exciting work in the coming days. They are extremely different from one another,” the actress says in conclusion.

Yami Gautam will next be seen in director Puneet Khanna’s comic-caper Ginny Weds Sunny, co-starring Vikrant Massey. Buzz has it that the actress is likely to star alongside Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in filmmaker Saad Ali’s next directorial offering.