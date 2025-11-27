Worcester asylum seekers fleeing death penalty and religious persecution, charity reveals

Highlights

Young men at Worcester hotel fled countries like Iran and Nigeria where homosexuality carries death penalty.

Summer protests outside Fownes Hotel left asylum seekers feeling "very vulnerable".

Charity challenges "harmful rhetoric" of labelling asylum seekers as "illegal immigrants".

Asylum seekers staying at a Worcester hotel are fleeing religious persecution and the death penalty for being gay in their home countries, a local charity has revealed.

Simon Cottingham, co-founder of Worcester City Welcomes Refugees, made the disclosure at Worcester City Council's full meeting on Tuesday.

Speaking about residents at the city's asylum seeker accommodation, Mr Cottingham said "A lot of young men who are in that hotel actually are fleeing because they are gay."

He explained that in countries like Iran and Nigeria, individuals face the death penalty for homosexuality, while others are persecuted for converting to Christianity or their political beliefs.

The charity, which works directly with families from Afghanistan, Syria, Ukraine, and other nations, called for authorities to establish an annual refugee forum to share ideas and understand the impact of war on displaced people.



Challenges and misconceptions

Mr Cottingham highlighted several challenges facing refugees, including government immigration changes, public concerns over migration, threats towards asylum seekers, mental health issues among those fleeing war, and difficulties accessing jobs, housing, and training.

He criticised summer protests outside the Fownes Hotel, stating they left people inside feeling "very vulnerable". The charity founder challenged what he described as "harmful rhetoric" surrounding asylum seekers, particularly the term "illegal immigrants".

"The people in the hotel are not here illegally," Mr Cottingham emphasised. They are people claiming asylum. And the only way to claim asylum in a country is to step foot in that country, he added.

He distinguished between asylum seekers and other groups, noting that trafficking victims exploited for sex work or modern slavery should not be labelled illegal immigrants but recognised as victims of criminal exploitation.

Mr Cottingham acknowledged a "very small minority" who overstay work or student visas but stressed this does not apply to hotel residents.

The charity leader added that the hotel functions as a processing centre, with most residents moving elsewhere once their asylum claims are processed rather than remaining in Worcester permanently.



Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS)