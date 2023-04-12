Won’t be able to do something ambitious because Irrfan not with us: Tigmanshu Dhulia

Irrfan died at the age of 54 on April 29, 2020, following his battle with a rare form of cancer.

Late actor Irrfan Khan (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for DIFF)

By: Mohnish Singh

The death of acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan three years ago has slowed his growth as a filmmaker, says Tigmanshu Dhulia, firm in his belief that no other actor can portray complicated characters and situations in the way his long-time friend and collaborator did.

Dhulia directed Khan in his first directorial venture Haasil (2003) and later in Paan Singh Tomar (2012), considered by many to be among the best biopics made in India, as well as Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013).

“He was one such actor for whom it was fun writing a character. I would love writing complicated characters and situations because I knew he would be able to understand it and play it. I believe there is no actor who has that understanding,” Dhulia told PTI in an interview.

The 55-year-old won his first National Award for Paan Singh Tomar while Irrfan was recognised as the Best Actor for his role as the decorated steeplechase champion turned dacoit.

“It is not that in his last two years, we talked about working together as Irrfan was also very busy. But even if I have to do something ambitious, I will not be able to do it ever because he is not with us here.” Dhulia went on to do films such as Yaara, starring Vidyut Jammwal, Vijay Varma, and Shruti Haasan, and two OTT shows, The Great Indian Murder and the upcoming SonyLIV series Garmi.

“As an artist, he would push me to grow more. My growth has slowed down since he has left us. (Meri growth kum ho gayi hai jab se woh gaya hai). That’s the biggest problem. He has left us, what can we do about it? But what do I do?” Dhulia’s debut film “Haasil” will complete 20 years on May 16. The director has fond memories of making that film, which he said, was a stepping stone in his career.

“I always say this to young directors that whatever you do first, don’t do it for money, just do it in the best way possible… whether it works or not is a different thing. You will always be remembered for your first film,” he said.

After the release of “Haasil”, Dhulia said, many producers signed him for big films but they did not work out later. Among them was Sunny Deol’s period drama Ghulami.