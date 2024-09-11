FOOTBALL

Half of women soccer fans face abuse, study reveals

Wolf-whistling, being questioned about their knowledge of the rules and persistent badgering were some of the forms of sexist behaviour

FILE PHOTO: England fans hold up a sign in the stands Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge.

By: Pramod Thomas

CLOSE to half of women soccer fans in England and Wales have personally experienced sexist or misogynistic abuse at matches but most have never reported it to authorities, a new study by anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out revealed on Wednesday (11).

Wolf-whistling, being questioned about their knowledge of the rules and persistent badgering were some of the forms of sexist behaviour experienced by the 1,502 people surveyed, of whom 7 per cent said they had been touched inappropriately, 3 per cent were victims of physical violence and 2 per cent sexually assaulted or harassed.

Although the research showed sexism was still a significant issue for female match-goers, as well as for non-binary fans, 77 per cent said they felt safe attending matches and four in 10 stated their experiences had been improving over time.

But ethnic minorities, members of the LGBTQ community, those with disabilities and younger people were more likely to feel unsafe and experience sexism in a soccer setting, the research said.

The vast majority of those surveyed, 85 per cent, said they had never reported the abuse, mostly because they didn’t think it would make a difference.

“Football needs to step up to ensure sexism is taken seriously and that women feel safe and confident to report discrimination,” said Hollie Varney, from Kick It Out. “We’ve seen reports of sexism to Kick It Out increase significantly in recent seasons.”

The research has also highlighted the use of sexist language, with 53 per cent of respondents saying they had experienced or witnessed women being told that they should be elsewhere, such as “back in the kitchen”.

Using the research data, Kick It Out has launched a campaign to ensure women fans know sexist abuse is discrimination and can be reported, and to show male fans how they can challenge those behaviours when they see them.

Reports of sexism in soccer go beyond fans’ experiences. In 2014, a female employee exposed sexist emails Premier League former chief executive Richard Scudamore sent to friends, forcing him to apologise.

In 2018, the British Football Association was forced to apologise after it was accused of sexism for sharing a picture on X of the England women’s soccer team with the caption: “Scrub up well, don’t they?”

In Spain, former soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales will stand trial for his unsolicited kiss of women’s national team player Jenni Hermoso in August last year. For players and fans, this proved that despite progress in the women’s game more structural change was needed.

(Reuters)

Related Stories
Sports

Kane marks 100th cap with double as England defeat Finland
HEADLINE STORY

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76
Sports

Who is Vinay Menon, the mentor who changed Chelsea?
Sports

Zirkzee scores as Man Utd beat Fulham in Premier League opener
Sports

Premier League kick-off: Man Utd host Fulham, Man City face Chelsea
Sports

Lee Carsley named England football coach
Sports

England qualify for Women’s Euro 2025 with Sweden draw
Sports

FIFA probes racist chants by Argentina players after Copa America win
HEADLINE STORY

Southgate quits as England manager after Euro final defeat
HEADLINE STORY

Spain beat England to win Euro 2024
Sports

England and Spain face off in Euro 2024 final
FOOTBALL

Pubs and shops in England get ready for Euro final
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Follow us