Women's World Cup: England edge past India in thrilling semi-final decider

FOUR-TIME champions England booked their ticket to the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup after pulling off a nail-biting four-run win over hosts India in Indore on Sunday (19).

England had posted a competitive 288-8 thanks to Heather Knight’s century and held their nerve in the field to defend it, despite their bowling, usually their strong suit, being a touch off colour.

India looked to be cruising towards victory, needing just 62 runs off the last 10 overs with seven wickets in hand. But the dismissal of Smriti Mandhana turned the tide, as scoreboard pressure crept in and dot balls piled up. Soon after, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma departed in quick succession, leaving the tail high and dry.

Reckless batting cost India dear. Mandhana’s downfall opened the floodgates when she danced down the track to left-arm spinner Linsey Smith but failed to clear long-off. Then, after reaching her half-century, Deepti Sharma perished trying to take on Sophie Ecclestone, a slog sweep that found deep mid-wicket to perfection. From there, the writing was on the wall.

“We probably needed 300, but we did well to pull things back and I’m very happy. Didn’t contribute much in the last couple of games, so it felt good to come up with a match-winning hundred,” said Knight, whose classy 109 off 91 balls, laced with 15 fours and a six, was the backbone of England’s innings.

England’s openers gave them a brisk start with 73 runs for the first wicket before Knight joined captain Nat Sciver-Brunt in a 113-run stand that kept the scoreboard ticking.

At one stage, England looked set to go past 300, but Knight’s run out attempting a second run triggered a slowdown, as India tightened the screws and conceded only 74 runs in the final 10 overs. Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with four wickets.

It was India’s third successive defeat leaving their next clash against New Zealand a virtual knockout. With both teams locked on four points, it’s a case of do or die to stay in the hunt for the last semi-final berth, with Australia, England and South Africa already safely through.

England, meanwhile, have been clinical, through to the semis with two games in hand. They sit second on the table with nine points, level with defending champions Australia, separated only by a whisker in Net Run Rate.

“Not sure how we lost this game. We had it in the bag. We’ve worked so hard and when the last five overs slip away from you, it’s heartbreaking. This is the third straight game we’ve lost after coming so close,” lamented India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

(AFP)