Website Logo
  • Sunday, June 12, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Women entrepreneurs dilute their stake more than men while raising capital: Report

This directly contributes to the gender wealth gap

FILE PHOTO: Trinny Woodall, founder of Trinny London, attends a photocall to launch the RED and Starbucks Partnership in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A new report has revealed that women struggled to access capital in the early days of their businesses as their stake diluted far more than companies founded by men while raising capital, The Times reported. 

The report by JP Morgan Private Bank and Beauhurst, its research partner, identified 5,142 companies founded by a woman.

They owned on average 57.7 per cent of the business before any external equity fundraising, and after a stake was sold they held on average 32.9 per cent.

The average stake of a male founder before raising equity was 40.4 per cent, but he gave away less to raise funding, retaining on average 27.1 per cent.

Charlotte Bobroff, a senior adviser at the bank, said that for men access to capital to grow is easier.

“When females are raising equity, the amount they then give away is significantly more than men give away. One reason was that venture capital funds were mostly run by men,” she was quoted as saying by The Times.

The report ranked companies either owned or led by a woman or in which women made up more than half the management team, on the average annual growth in their workforces over the past three years.

Beauhurst identified 10,647 such businesses and in total last year they had sales of £84.7 billion and employed 700,000 people. They attracted £5.05bn of equity investment in 2021.

The list was topped by VogaCloset, which sells European fashion in the Middle East, and Trinny London, the make-up brand founded by Trinny Woodall, the television presenter, which had sales of £55m in 2021.

Woodall said that 85 per cent of the company’s staff were women. According to her, the dynamic of the people and personalities is key in a business that is made up of majority women. 

VogaCloset, run by Hanin Hamarneh, was ranked second in terms of job creation. Last year it sold a majority stake to Alhokair, a Saudi property company, and Arabian Centres Company, valuing the company at $60m.

The companies on the list are concentrated in clothing, healthcare and e-commerce.

They include Africa Mobile Networks, a company based in Milton Keynes that operates mobile phone towers in Africa. Featurespace, which is based in Cambridge and run by Martina King, also appears on the list. It is a specialist in using behavioural analytics to prevent financial crime.

According to the report, the highest concentration of such businesses was in London and the southeast.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Luton Labour councillor Hannah Adrees sentenced for defrauding her own council
News
Study: Maintaining normal weight early in life might help prevent male infertility
News
UK govt cuts ties with imam over protests against film on Prophet’s daughter
News
Transport department denies UK mulling visas for EU workers to ease airport woes
News
Are Covid cases going up in the UK? This interactive map would tell you how…
HEADLINE STORY
British man deadlifts 285 pounds with middle finger, shatters 10-year-old Guinness World record
UK
Pandemic-time health and social care ‘heroes’ faced abuse, investigation finds
HEADLINE STORY
Soccer-EFL says home teams can wear away kits to avoid clashes for colour…
News
‘Most significant’ shipwreck since Mary Rose found off UK coast
News
UK’s first flight taking migrants to Rwanda can go ahead, court rules
News
UK military too weak to prevent war, lack equipment and manpower to keep…
News
Rail strikes: Boris Johnson vows not to ‘roll over and surrender’, says ‘you…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Women entrepreneurs dilute their stake more than men while raising…
R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect trailer launched at Times…
Luton Labour councillor Hannah Adrees sentenced for defrauding her own…
Energy deficient male runners might be at higher risk for…
Study: Maintaining normal weight early in life might help prevent…
Murray into Stuttgart final after Kyrgios loses cool amid ‘racial…