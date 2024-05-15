  • Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Woman injured after getting caught in crossfire

A woman was hit by a stray bullet after getting caught between two vehicles whose occupants were firing guns at each other in north London

Picture for representation (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

A woman bystander was shot in the leg after getting caught in crossfire between cars on a north London street, according to media reports.

The woman said to be in her 30s, was hit by a stray bullet after getting caught between two vehicles whose occupants were firing guns at each other in Reizel Close, Stamford Hill, on Tuesday evening.

Armed police were called to Stamford Hill at about 7.40 pm and London Ambulance Service treated the woman on the spot, before taking her to an east London hospital where her injuries were found to be non-life threatening.

Metropolitan Police officers are trying to establish the circumstances of the incident. No arrests have been made.

Witnesses claimed one of the cars drove towards Clapton Common where two more shots were heard. But there were no reports of anyone else hurt following the shooting.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway told The Telegraph: “This incident created additional concern, given the proximity to our large Jewish community in the Stamford Hill area.

“I can confirm that there is no indication that this offence was hate related and it was not directly connected with our Jewish communities or international events. This offence shows the dreadful impact of gun crime across all of our communities.”

He urged the residents to approach officers if they have specific concerns or information.

